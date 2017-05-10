Kitchen case to go to trial

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – A Superior Court judge has ordered Marci Kitchen, 39, of Fortuna

to be arraigned on May 25 for all the vehicular manslaughter charges brought against her last September in connection with the deaths of two 14-year-old girls, her daughter Kiya and her close friend Faith Tsarnas.

Deputy District Attorney Stacey Eads argued at the close of a three-day preliminary hearing that it was evident that Kitchen had been driving at a high rate of speed on the evening of July 12 when she collided with both girls, hurling them some 300 to 350 feet on Eel River Drive on Fortuna’s outskirts. Eads alleged in support of a jury trial that Kitchen left the scene of the accident, made no 911 call and left both girls behind to die.

Kitchen’s son, Jevin, reiterated on his second day of testimony that he believed his mother was highly intoxicated at the time of the collision.

He testified previously that his mother admitted her guilt in the room in Oakland Children’s Hospital just after his sister died that she had hit both girls and was responsible for their deaths.

Private Defense Attorney Patrik Griego argued that the state had brought insufficient evidence to hold his client for trial.

Judge John T. Feeney ruled against Griego and ordered Kitchen to be tried.







