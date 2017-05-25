Kitchen trial set for June 13

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – Fortuna hit and run suspect Marci Kitchen will be tried June 13 for vehicular manslaughter and a host of related charges.

At Kitchen’s arraignment this morning, May 25, she was fingerprinted while one of her attorneys told the court the defense will be calling a series of expert witnesses at the trial.

Kitchen is accused of killing two 14-year-old girls, one of them her daughter, last July in a head-on collision on Eel River Road on the outskirts of Fortuna.

Her daughter Kiya and close friend Faith Tsarnas died when Kitchen allegedly slammed into them from behind at a high rate of speed, throwing both of them 300 feet or more.

Among multiple felonies, Kitchen is accused of drunken driving, leaving the scene of the accident and related charges. She pleaded not guilty to all of them and is free on $750,000 bail.







