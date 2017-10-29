Krivashei’s Record-Breaking Afternoon Highlights HSU Football’s 47-7 Win

Andrew R Goetz

HSU Athletics

BURNABY, B.C. – Chase Krivashei’s record-breaking performance was the highlight of Humboldt State’s landslide 47-7 victory over Simon Fraser Saturday at Terry Fox Field.

The wide receiver from Corona, Calif., caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Krivashei’s catches helped him surpass HSU Hall of Famer Dustin Creager with 294 career receptions. He also matched Creager’s 35 total receiving touchdowns with a pair against the Clan.

“Good win following long trip,” said Head Coach Rob Smith. “We started fast and established ourselves early. Had a chance to play everyone on trip and go easy on guys that have played a lot of football for us this year. Very happy for Chase. He has been a huge part of our program over the last five years and this record reflects his value to our team.”

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, HSU jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter. Krivashei’s touchdown grabs bookended by two touchdown runs from Ja’Quan Gardner gave the Green and Gold an early advantage after 15 minutes of play.

HSU added to its lead with a Jose Morales 42-yard field goal to start the second quarter followed by a Simon Fraser safety and a 33-yard touchdown strike from Robert Webber to Dylan Zuverink.

Gardner was lifted after the first quarter and much of the first string offense followed in the second half as the North Coast team led 40-0 at intermission.

Adam Wood took over under center after halftime and led the Jacks on a five-play, 58-yard scoring drive. The senior quarterback connected with Kaleo Garrigan to put HSU up 47-0.

Top performers on the Green and Gold defense included Patrick Marzett and Khalil Ealy who each picked off Miles Richardson, the Simon Fraser quarterback. Nate Ostrom led the Jacks with a pair of sacks and he was responsible for a blocked field goal late in the third quarter.

Isaiah Hall put together the best offensive performance of his young career. The sophomore from Temecula, Calif., matched a season-high with 14 carries and led the HSU rushing attack with 107 yards.

The Jacks travel to Gunnison, Colo., next week to face Western State. Kickoff for the non-conference game is scheduled for noon PT.

















































