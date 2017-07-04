Lawson investigation ‘pushing forward’

Andrew George Butler & Jack Durham

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The investigation into the April 15 stabbing death of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson, 19, is continuing as Arcata Police search for witnesses and await forensic testing results of clothing, a knife and other evidence gathered at the scene.

“The investigation is pushing forward and is ongoing,” said Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman during a press conference June 30 on the HSU Quad.

Lawson was stabbed at a house party on the 1100 block of Spear Avenue in Arcata during the early morning hours of April 15, the day before Easter. Lawson was transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just after 4 a.m.