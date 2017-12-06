Legion Post 274 meets, takes care of business

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA VETS HALL – American Legion Post 274 held its monthly meeting at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building Friday night. Part business and part ceremony, the meeting further affirmed the fresh infusion of energy into the local Legion post.

Post Commander Jeff Sterling reported acquisition of a new van for the Vets Hall, a gift from the Moxon family. Named “Arty,” it will be used for transportation of vets to VA appointments and gatherings. A new PA system also graces the Great Hall, courtesy of Wayne Caldwell on behalf of Premier Financial Group.

Mad River Honor Guard Comanding Officer Warren Tyndall has now conducted services at some 67 funerals. A new combination uniform is being created for members of both the Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, so that those with beards may participate in the Honor Guard without violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Arcata High Senior Quin Parker was sponsored for attendance at Boys State, a Legion program to help youth learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. Parker thanked the local vets for fundraising so that he could connect with other students and vets in Sacramento. “It was an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The Marine Corps League Toys for Tots toy drive is underway, with collection points in local stores. A toy giveaway takes place Dec. 16 at Pacific Union School.

Note: The writer of this story is an American Legion member. – Ed.














