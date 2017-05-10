Lets talk about parking in Arcata

City of Arcata Press Release

The City of Arcata Transportation Safety Committee holds two public meetings to discuss and receive public requests about City designated two-hour, four-hour, metered and zoned on-street parking restrictions and parking within city-owned lots. This is an excellent opportunity to let the City know what works and what does not work in these parking areas.

The committee meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 16, and Tuesday, June 20, in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 736 F Street. Meetings begin at 4:30 p.m. City Engineering and Police Department staff will be in attendance. The Committee and staff will review all requests and staff will present their recommendations to the Arcata City Council at their July 19, 2017, meeting for amending designated parking resolutions.

The City invites you to attend one or both meetings or to submit written comments regarding designated parking within the City by emailing parking@cityofarcata.org. Please include parking request in the subject line.

Changes are anticipated to be in place before August 15, 2017.

For further assistance please contact R. Charles (Doby) Class, City Engineer, at 707-825-2170.