LETTERS: On Baywood logging and the Trump ties to the Kremlin

A destructive logging plan

Recently, several articles have appeared in the Mad River Union regarding the proposed timber harvest plan at the Baywood Golf and Country Club, which is located on Buttermilk Lane, in Humboldt County, just east of the Arcata city limits. Baywood Golf Course, by the way, is in an area zoned residential.

Although our home is on Hadley Place, our property adjoins Buttermilk Lane, across from the middle of the golf course. We will, without a doubt, be subjected to the very disturbing and incessant sounds of chainsaws during the tree cutting operations (proposed to occur six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a period of two to five years), as well as the sounds of hundreds of logging trucks rumbling up and down the road in front of our house.

We bought our home a couple of years ago, never imagining we would be subjected to this kind of ongoing noise and traffic in our otherwise relatively quiet neighborhood.

This operation will surely have an adverse affect on the value of our property, as well as interfere with the peaceful use and enjoyment of our home.

The county has recently done extensive repair work to their portion of Buttermilk Lane, and the City of Arcata is currently carrying out a major reconstruction of their portion of this roadway.

There will surely be damage done to this new road during the hauling-out of heavy logs from the site.

We realize that timber has been and still seems to be “king” in Humboldt County. So, consequently, it appears the county has no controls over timber harvesting in residential neighborhoods, in spite of the intensive, industrial nature of this work.

We feel the county is failing in its responsibility to protect its citizens from such incompatible activities that will negatively impact their health, well-being and the value of their homes.

In the least, the county should require a conditional use permit so members of the public can voice their concerns on projects such as this.

We are not members of the Baywood Golf and Country Club, but we hope that the shareholder members demand a vote on this issue and that they vote to oppose it. There are surely other ways to pay down the club’s debts that would be much less disruptive to their neighbors and less destructive to the golf course, itself, and the natural environment.

Stan Binnie & Kim Tays

Arcata

One eclipse already this year

Next month, much of the USA will experience a total solar eclipse, one that many have called a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

What you may not know is that we have experienced one eclipse this year already, this one having just been completed in Washington, D.C. where the moon of denial had been obscuring the sun of truth about possible pro-Trump Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Previous revelations concerning Attorney General Jeff Sessions, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the Comey-Trump conversations had given a hint that there may have been a sun of truth hiding behind this moon. But now we have the previously secret series of Donald Trump Jr. emails from early June 2016.

They show that Trump Jr. was eager to meet with a Russian attorney who said she could provide some “dirt” on probable candidate Hillary Clinton.

Soon after, he, along with then Campaign Manager Paul Manafort and current Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner, did indeed meet with one or more Russians at Trump Tower overtly to learn the “dirt.”

So it now appears that the moon of denial has finally moved away leaving the sun of truth exposed for all of us to see. And who knows, perhaps this exposure may even cause some sunburn-induced DC personnel shuffling to follow?

Sherman Schapiro

Blue Lake