Letters to the Editor, April 11, 2018

Smoky schoolyard

Dear City of Arcata and the Mad River Union,

On Thursday, March 29, the Union Street Charter School playground was extremely smoky due to the controlled burn by the city, of which we had no warning.

The smoke gave me a terrible migrane and several bloody noses. Some people may also have asthma or other health issues that could be triggered by excessive smoke. If they know before, they can prepare.

In the future, please warn the community about controlled burns.

Rose Callahan, 9 years old

Arcata

Note: The burn took place at the Lanphere Dunes, part of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge Complex operated by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. According to the North Coast Air Quality Management District, the project’s smoke management plan included notifications to local agencies, but that may not have happened. An Air Quality official said what happened is “not the norm” and that the district is addressing the matter. –Ed.

The importance of career and college centers in high schools

More than ever, today’s students need help and encouragement to figure out the next step after high school in order to be contributing members to our community.

Arcata High School’s Career & College Center (C&CC) helps our local students and families with career assistance and college advising so they may be successful post-high school.

Jackie Foote was instrumental in starting the C&CC nearly 25 years ago as a volunteer when it was clear there was a need for students to receive extra one-to-one counseling support to explore future options.

Choosing a path after high school has become increasingly challenging in our changing world and high school career and college centers help guide students to the right track based on interests and abilities, but school funding has not kept up with this need. Currently, Arcata High is the only local school to host its own C&CC; however; it relies on donations from the community to stay open.

The center is run by Darcy Robins, a trained career counselor, who works in conjunction with Jim Ritter’s Career Frontiers program to offer the following (and so many more) essential services to Arcata High students: Career and College Workshops, Job Searches, Resume Preparation, Career Assessments, Exploring College Majors, Field Trips to Businesses and Colleges, Academic Summer Programs, Job Shadows, Scholarships, and Financial Aid/College Application support.

A big thank you to the local Rotary and Rotaract Clubs for supporting the Arcata High center with their annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and collection of donations from local businesses and families to keep the C&CC open for students.

We appreciate the following local sponsors for their generous donations that keep the AHS Career and College Center open: Terri Clark and Martin Lay; Shore and Jack McLeod; Willard Foote; Johanna & Bill Mauro; Tom and Stephanie Perrett; Jeff Stebbins; Glenn Tinseth and Romi Hitchcock; Vickie F. Thornburgh; Colleen Toste; Jessica and Chris McBeth; Kathi Olesen; Randy and Lisa Mendosa; Matt Babich of Remax Humboldt Realty; Robert M Green, M.D. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Linda Sundberg Insurance Agency; Jessica McKnight Taxes & Consulting with Plaza Professionals; Coast Central Credit Union; Redwood Capital Bank; Kinetic Koffee; Cloney’s Pharmacy Inc.; Aalfs Evans & Co.; Edward Jones; HealthSPORT; Shady Lady; Hunter, Hunter & Hunt; LLP; Arcata Property Management; Jackson Eklund Accounting; Northern California Safety Consortium; O&M Industries; Barsanti Dental Group; Umpqua Bank; Barnes Arcata Family Drug; Sequoia LP Gas Inc; Zumbrun Construction; Costco; The Arcata Rotary Club; The Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club; The Arcata Soroptimist Club; North Bay and Lost Coast Rotaract; and The AHS Interact Club.

Your support guarantees this essential service remains available to our students, your future community members. This year, the Rotary and Rotaract groups did such a wonderful job of soliciting donations for the C&CC, the proceeds from the breakfast were donated to AHS Culinary, a vital vocational program on our campus. We also want to thank Darcy Robins and Jim Ritter for your continued service to our students.

Sincerely,

The Pancake Breakfast Committee: Jeff Stebbins, Stan Elcock, Andy Parker, Arny King, Shore McLeod, Jennifer Berube, Neil Kalson

Arcata















