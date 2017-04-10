Letters to the Editor, April 5, 2017

Say no to Klamath pipeline

Do you like to fish or bird watch on the Klamath River? The Klamath River is full of a diversity of life but a company in Canada could change all that.

Veresen Corp. is bringing back a proposal that’s been in the works for 12 years and rejected by our government twice. The Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas project is a 230 mile Pacific Connector pipeline that brings liquefied natural gas (LNG), fracked from the area of Malin, Ore. to a terminal in Coos Bay, Ore. There, it is to be exported to markets in Asia.

This pipeline would go under the Klamath River at one point early in its journey and if spilled into the river, would asphyxiate the myriad of insects, birds, fish and mammals and more, that depend on clean water. This is just one area and waterway in the potential path of the destruction the pipeline could bring. There are many reasons to object to this pipeline including the carbon emissions it will produce to build it as well as the transportation of the gas and through the use of its product.

This is our very own DAPL and it’s time to act. I hope you will join me and the newly formed Mad River Action Network to make our voices heard. For more information and for actions you can take go to the website of the Klamath RiverKeepers, www.Klamathriver.org. We don’t want or need this social and environmental catastrophe.

Sincerely,

Spring Garrett

Mad River Action Network

An inaccessible river runs through it

Imagine a charming little college town nestled on the banks of a beautiful river. The town is known for many things; a university, music, markets, fairs, arts, forest parks and bird walks by the bay – but the river is forbidden to pedestrians.

One could, of course drive out of town to river accesses but if you don’t own a car or (in the interest in being environmentally friendly) prefer to walk or bicycle this becomes a challenge and for the handicapped – an impossibility.

The town is Arcata.

The Mad River flows along the north end of town. All access is closed to the public because of the businesses along the river bank. What happened to the promise that there would be public access to the river through the new business park?

There are no parks in walking distance for the residents on the north end of town. Well known fact: people with access to parks are healthier, happier and more productive. What’s up Arcata?

I for one would love to be able to walk to the river near my home but cannot because all access within walking distance is closed. From the north end of town it is five miles one way to river access near the mouth of the Mad River and it is almost three miles one way up river to the nearest pump station.

Should you choose to walk or bicycle you will take your life into your hands on narrow roads with crazy drivers and no sidewalks or bicycle paths. Imagine your kid trying to get to the river. I’m wondering how Arcata got the “Bicycle Friendly” status….

Evelyn Wiebe-Anderson

Arcata

More choice with energy program

In response to Loretta Wilson’s letter in your March 29 edition, our Community Choice Energy program increases rather than decreases choice for Humboldt County’s electric customers.

In most of California, electricity is provided by privately owned utilities such as PG&E. Some communities, such as Sacramento, Ukiah, and Redding, operate their own municipal electric utilities. In either case, the customer has only one choice of electric provider.

Under Community Choice Energy, each customer here in Humboldt has the choice of whether to be served by a publicly-owned, not-for-profit program such as ours, or to stay with the incumbent private utility.

Community Choice Energy was made available to California communities by state law in 2002. Under this law, these programs are opt-out, making the new program the default electricity provider in participating communities. Also per law, we send four notifications by mail to each electric customer before and after we begin providing power, ensuring everyone is aware of their options.

We’re hearing from people who are excited about our program, and a few who choose to opt out and stay with PG&E. Either way, these customers will continue to enjoy the reliable transmission, distribution, and customer services PG&E provides.

The change we offer is lower rates, greater local control over our energy sources, more renewable energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and more energy dollars kept here in the community. Community Choice Energy programs are already providing these benefits in other counties, including Sonoma, Marin, and starting this summer in Mendocino.

As Ms. Wilson says, you can call us at 800-931-7232 to make your preference known, or you can visit us online at RedwoodEnergy.org. We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Richard Engel, RCEE director of Power Resources, Eureka

Trumpty Dumpty

Trumpty Dumpty shall build a great wall;

Trumpty Dumpty may have a great fall.

Trumpty Dumpty did business through sleaze;

Trumpty Dumpty scammed folks with ease.

Trumpty Dumpty won votes with lies;

Alternative facts are common as flies.

Some folks call Trumpty a big bully;

His government start is chaotic, wild and wooley.

How crooked is Hilary, how honest is Trump?

We all should have voted for Forrest Gump!

Though Mike Pence seems an honest man,

Trump’s foul ways can splatter the fan.

Criticize the emperor with your own views;

His tweets will slander you with fake news.

Our Washington scene is no trip to the beach;

Crossing the lines can bring an impeach.

All of his billions and all his yes-men,

Cannot put Trumpty together again.

Dave Tschoepe

McKinleyville
















