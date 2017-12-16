Letters to the Editor, December 13, 2017

Village pillage

There are many aspects of the project called “The Villages” which I think are going to be ultimately very bad for the City of Arcata. My knowledge of this proposed housing project for HSU students comes from the Mad River Union; I have attended no public meeting or talked to any principals or potential residents.

My concern begins with the sheer numbers of residents: i.e., “800 beds.” There may be an enforced rule of one car per unit (240), but there will be 800 beds and there could be 800 cars needing a place to park. In addition, there might be also a few guests, unless they, too, are prohibited. That’s probably unconstitutional, as well as impossible to enforce. Will The Villages be for enrolled and in good standing upper division students only?

The area of location for The Villages is near my current home in central Arcata. Proximity to HSU, Arcata High School, Northtown businesses, and several single family homes occupied by multiple students have increasingly impacted the on-street parking in this area. Since the Arcata City Council (ACC) in its wisdom several years ago removed the requirement that small or large apartments provide an off street parking space for each unit, the City is now providing free long term parking for whomever wishes to occupy space, day and night.

Driving on I Street, a “bicycle boulevard,” so-called, is hazardous for autos, bikes and pedestrians because of the congestion and narrow space. When a Village resident can’t park in its lot, they’ll come wherever there is space available. It happens now with residents who live elsewhere and will only get worse.

Then, there is the matter of costs. Two years ago my grandson lived in The Tea Garden apartments, at the corner of F and 11th streets, a great location with rent of $700 per month with few amenities and no free Internet. There were no laundry facilities, either, but a nearby laundromat.

Maybe there is an agreement with local banks to grant loans to students so they can afford what will surely cost more than existing, older apartments. Could we ask the builders to guarantee a few units subsidized to meet the needs of our homeless students?

Will upper class students want to live in what is essentially a dormitory? Most are ready to move to greater independence after their freshman year; hence, sharing costs in a private house is often more appealing and will continue to be so.

Finally, one almost empty block on campus is adjacent to another which has three owners. A multi-story new building is across the street. With an off campus parking lot for residents, a multi-story dorm could be built with no objections from neighbors and students could use the facilities on campus for recreation (included in their high fees). There are surely other potential solutions to the housing shortage as well. I urge others to let the Planning Commission know their opinion by December 15.

Without major reductions in size of structures and number of units, I urge the powers-that-be to reject The Villages.

Sara Turner

Arcata

Voodoo wreckonomics

The House and Senate tax bills are founded on the theory of trickle-down economics i.e. if you reduce the tax burden on businesses they will have more cash to use to stimulate economic growth which should ultimately result in more jobs and a spreading of the wealth. One means proposed by both bills to encourage this is to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

However I see two indicators that portend the trickle-down effect won’t occur. Last month, top economic advisor Gary Cohn met with a large group of CEOs and executives. They were asked to raise their hands if they planned to invest more money in their companies should the corporate tax cut pass. So few hands were raised that Cohn asked “Why aren’t the other hands up?” It is assumed the CEOs would instead use the new cash for share buy-backs or increased dividends, actions which do not stimulate the economy but rather benefit shareholders.

The other negative indicator can be seen in the state of Kansas. In 2012, its GOP-controlled legislature greatly reduced tax rates overall, eliminating them in some cases. To balance this, they also reduced many government services.

Well, services did shrink, but so did the revenues leading to over a half billion dollar deficit in 2016 accompanied by average job growth at best. This spring the GOP led legislature overrode the governor’s veto and raised state tax rates instead. Trickle-down was a failure.

Most analyses of the two tax bills project a 10-year deficit increase of around $1.5 trillion before accounting for economic growth, $1 trillion after. The former deficit hawks, the GOP, are claiming trickle-down will close the gap, but I have my doubts. More likely the GOP will become deficit acceptors, or perhaps even, advocates.

Sherman Schapiro

Blue Lake

Vetspiration

I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your coverage of the new energy and purpose at the Arcata Veterans Hall.

Your article earlier this year on the revitalization is what inspired me to donate the funds for a new PA sound system for the Hall.

I continue to look for ways to support this group, and encourage everyone who supports our Veterans to contribute however they can.

Thanks for the inspiration.

Wayne Caldwell, CFP

Premier Financial Group

