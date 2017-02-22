Letters to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2017

A civics review

This week, I was listening to a phone-in radio program and a woman from Florida was all worked up about how the courts could dare to overrule President (gulp) Trump who was trying to keep our country safe from immigrants. Hmm, I’ll bet that she wasn’t paying attention during her high school Civics class when the separation of powers in our government was being explained. We are not a monarchy. We are a democratic republic with checks and balances. For that matter, given Trump’s vaunted lack of concentration, I’ll bet that the lesson did not sink in for him either.

So time for a review: We have three branches of government each with its own mandate. The role of the judiciary, when appealed to, is to review the actions of the other two to make certain that they comport with our Constitution. The judiciary has no army or police to enforce its decisions, but over the last 200 years, we have come to accept this important role.

Not all presidents have agreed with this co-equal role. Thomas Jefferson was a critic and attacked Chief Justice Marshall — but he lost that battle. During the Depression, FDR was unhappy with the Supreme Court and tried to “pack” it by adding more justices more amenable to his policies. He also lost. Granted many of us have not been happy with some of our courts’ decisions, but we respect the process and try to adjust.

Now back to the issue of taking extreme, paranoid actions to protect us from the supposed “bad guys.” I’ll bet that the lesson of our failure to accept Jewish refugees and our internment of thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII was lost on our President as well.

Only three years and 11 months left — unless he implodes first.

Edward “Buzz” Webb

McKinleyville

A literary review

Volker Ullrich’s book, Hitler: Ascent 1889-1939, presents some of the key public experiences and attitudes of German society that allowed the rise to power of a person like Adolph Hitler. I have no interest in comparing Hitler and President Trump here, and the checks and balances of our governmental system strongly preclude a person like Hitler ever gaining that kind of control in the U.S. However, Ullrich’s analysis of Germany noted that some key social attitudes in pre-WWII Germany and those found in other societies, including our own, often are not that different.

Despite a strong focus on democratic ideals in the U.S., I believe that tendencies toward populism, nationalism, marginalization and even fascism have been common in our society – almost from the beginning of our U.S. history. Native Americans, African-Americans, as well as immigrants such as the Irish, Italians, Jews, Latinos, Polish peoples, all have suffered. There has been an increased expression of these sentiments in our recent presidential campaign and during this new administration. In the U.S., we clearly have a long history of discriminatory attitudes, including expression of white superiority over (and fear of) other ethnic groups. In addition, many other groups – including those based on gender identify, socioeconomic status, etc. – have suffered.

On reviewing our general society, white citizens appear to be disproportionately represented among those members who have their basic needs met and are comfortable in life. In past years, I have been concerned with this lack of equitability in our society and have worked to support the efforts of other groups such African-Americans and Latinos, as well as members of the LGBTQ community, religious minorities such as Muslims, the homeless, etc. to also reach a level of full acceptance and respect, and having their basic needs addressed. Those efforts have been, and continue to be, of great importance to me.

However, John Steinbeck’s book, Grapes of Wrath, also reminds us that in the 1930s, large groups of poor, mostly white, farmers were displaced from their lands and forced to migrate to California. The blatant insensitivity and discrimination against these so-called “Okies” often was devastating to these families who were trying to regain their lives and dignity. In recent years, I believe that marginalization of many poor whites has been one of the (many) factors contributing to the election of President Trump. I recognize that such groups also need to be respected and have their needs addressed; until we stop marginalizing any groups and pay honest and respectful attention to everyone in society, we will continue to struggle in our goal of becoming a mature society. Truly, we all are in this together.

Richard G. Botzler

McKinleyville















