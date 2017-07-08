Letters to the Editor, July 5, 2017

On parking issue, stay chill

There are many issues and concerns around parking, particularly when folks seem to be living in their parked vehicle.

As reported in last week’s Mad River Union, county supervisors among others have legitimate concerns about is- sues such as a recent parked vehicle re in Garberville and anecdotes of drug sales from parked vehicles.

However there is something important for the County Counsel, who the supervisors asked to look into this issue, and for all of us to understand: The Ninth Circuit Court, within whose jurisdiction we live, ruled in June 2014 to strike down the Los Angeles ordinances against “living in” parked vehicles.

From an LA Times story following the ruling:

Tristia Bauman, senior attorney at the Washington, D.C.-based National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, said the ruling would affect any city in California with a vague ban similar to Los Angeles’. “We’re seeing a dramatic uptick in these type of laws,” Bauman said. “Cities have a goal of reducing visible homelessness rather than taking constructive actions.”

So, to save Humboldt County taxpayers the expense of an inevitable lawsuit that would need to overrule this 2014 Federal Appeals Court ruling, I trust that the County Counsel will study the precedent and not recommend any ordinance that would breach established civil rights.

And for the rest of us, I encourage you to stay chill. Feel fortunate that you have a roof over your head, and try feel- ing a bit more generous and compassionate to the least fortunate in our communities, even those who are “just passing through.” They have rights, too.

Bruce LeBel

Arcata

Important to discuss racism

I am sending this email to offer my appreciation to Craig Tucker for requesting that the issue/topic of racism be placed on the agenda for the meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee.

The front page article “McKinleyville looks at racism” in the June 21, 2017 issue of the Mad River Union outlines the background and need for placing this topic on the McKMAC agenda.

It is important that the McKMAC provide a forum for the community to openly discuss issues and concerns about racism.

Since McKinleyville is not incorporated, we lack a city council to turn to when community-wide issues need to be discussed.

I agree with Craig Tucker’s assessment “...pretending that there is not a problem is not the right thing to do.”

The right thing to do is open up a dialogue that welcomes comments, issues and concerns about race related topics.

The Equity Alliance of the North Coast from the Humboldt Area Foundation has taken a leadership role in facilitating discussions on racism. Following is an excerpt from their website, hafoundation.org: