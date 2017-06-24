Letters to the Editor, June 21, 2017

Countering propaganda

How many people remember the 1993, year-long, infamous political ad launched against revising health care in the U.S.? A $20 million campaign of misinformation, it featured Harry and Louise, who sat at their kitchen table anxiously discussing a proposed version of universal health-care coverage and delivery.

They whispered frightening things like, “government take-over, no choice in doctors or hospitals, long wait-lists, and death panels.”

Created by corporate insurance monoliths, the ad helped to torpedo the Clinton Administration’s attempt to bring reason to our flawed health-care system.

Since then, there have been many attempts to establish a single-payer health-care system, one that cuts out the profit-driven middlemen and controls pharmaceutical costs, and that joins us with the rest of the civilized, industrialized world.

And now that Senate Bill 562, the bill for improved Medicare for all in California, has worked its way through the California Senate and is headed for the Assembly, those corporate interests are already beginning push back with posts on Facebook and news articles that attempt to denounce a single-payer approach.

The focus is on cost, and the headlines are making lots of misleading claims.

Today, however, concerns about cost have been definitively laid to rest by an independent, in-depth, 80-page fiscal analysis from the University of Massachusetts.

It concludes that SB 562 will cost some $30 billion less than opponents claim and will allow a savings of 18 percent in health care expenditures while simultaneously covering every resident of the state for life – regardless of income, employment status or pre-existing condition. (Anyone can access this report, search healthycaliforniaact.org/new-findings-sb-562-would-cut-state-spending-on-healthcare-by-18-percent/)

Other common misconceptions revolve around cries of “socialized medicine.” It is important to understand that government does not “run” health care in a single-payer system. In fact, all health-care providers remain private, as before, but are paid through a state-established trust fund. Into that fund go all state and federal subsidies currently available (which already comprise 70 percent of monies needed to finance the system) plus business receipts taxes (which will be less on every level of business – small businesses pay nothing) and a 2.3 percent sales tax (current exemptions apply).

The government merely substitutes for the many different insurance payers (thus, single payer) without taking profit.

The tremendous savings from no more premiums, co-pays or out-of-pocket payments, plus reduced administrative and overhead costs paid currently to the confusing, convoluted and duplicative for-profit insurance companies (plus their huge salaries and bonuses) will lower costs for individuals, families and businesses across the board. In addition, as the sixth largest economy in the world, California can negotiate and hugely reduce pharmaceutical costs.

Fear of change is understandable, but we have the positive examples of every other industrialized country effectively covering all their citizens from a third to half the expenditures that we endure. Yes, we have great medicine, but you must afford it. Because so many cannot, even with the ACA, we have a deepening crisis that other countries find unbelievable, of bankruptcy, homelessness and even death (29,000 of them last year) due to lack of medical care.

Our current system is in a state of increasing inefficiency and unaffordability. We not only want change; we must have it.

It is incumbent upon us, the citizens, who have struggled under our inequitable, duplicative, over-priced and under-performing current non-system to know what single payer is and is not, if we hope to counter the propaganda that will be resisting this change. Harry and Louise will most likely be making a comeback. We must educate ourselves and most importantly, let our legislators know that we support SB 562.

We cannot compete with the huge financial contributions that big insurance and Big Pharma pay to all our legislators, but we vote. If they hear from enough of us, they will listen. Call them today.

(Learn more about a single-payer system by searching healthcareforall-california.)

Patty Harvey

Willow Creek

Down with barking machines

Local radio stations exhort me to adopt a shelter pet, to “rescue” a dog or cat. I find these ads offensive.

“Animal lovers” thinking of adopting a cat should first tour a slaughterhouse to see where cat food comes from. Those thinking of adopting a dog should first read Iris Nowell’s book The Dog Crisis. Cats and dogs are flesh eaters and I don’t fault them for that, but shouldn’t they do their own killing? Besides, kibbled pet food is bad for their health. The pet food industry takes food from starving children in Third World countries. Buying commercial pet foods supports this.

Dogs in pet stores are bred for profit in puppy mills. I feel no obligation to feed or house them. Nor should you. Dogs are noisy animals. Give some thought to your neighbors. They may not want a barking machine next door. People who insist on “no-kill” shelters are hypocrites who eat animal flesh for breakfast.

John Sullivan

McKinleyville

Trail Summit thank you

The organizers of the Second Annual Trail Summit would like to extend a big thank you to all who made the event a success. Momentum is growing for the completion of the Humboldt Bay Trail as demonstrated by over 130 trail supporters who attended the Summit. The goal of the Summit was to celebrate trail progress, share what it will take to complete the final four miles of the trail and inspire community members to get involved in making the vision of a completed trail between Arcata and Eureka a reality.

Thank you to trail-supporting organizations that had tables at the open house including; Humboldt Trails Council, Friends of the Dunes, Cooper Gulch Common Grounds, Friends of the Annie and Mary Trail, Arcata Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and Humboldt Bay Marathon, Summit speakers Rex Bohn, 1st District Supervisor, Kimberley Bergel, Eureka City Council, Sofia Pierra, Arcata City Council, Cheryl Seidner, Wiyot Nation, Miles Slattery, City of Eureka Parks and Recreation Department, Karen Deimer, Arcata City Manager, Hank Seemann, Deputy Director Humboldt County Public Works, Natalie Arroyo, Humboldt Trails Council, Dennis Rael, Trail Summit Organizing Committee, Los Bagels and Eureka Natural Foods for providing refreshments and Headwaters Fund and Redwood Community Action Agency for providing funding and support.

To learn more about the Humboldt Bay Trail and how you can support its completion through volunteering or contributing to the Humboldt Bay Trail Fund, visithumboldtbaytrail.info.

Carol Vander Meer & Emily Sinkhorn

Trail summit coordinators

Eureka















