Letters to the Editor, May 31, 2017

Not all rent control is bad

In January of 2015 I took two octogenarians and one septuagenarian to a meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee meeting. The topic of discussion was rent control for mobile home parks.

I have to admit that my first thought was “Why just Mobile Home Parks?” I was new to the area and had very little imbedded knowledge of the demographics of the area, but I found it hard to believe that there weren’t more renters who could benefit from some form of rent stabilization.

Fast forward to this past week. When the Arcata City Council started discussing rent control for MHPs I was anxious to try to figure out how many people would actually benefit. There are officially (according to the city) 587 units in the MHPs in Arcata. Of those only 416 would be covered under Ordinance 1487.

This number is arrived at by dividing the amount of money the ordinance, as it stands, would raise for the administration of the ordinance - $50,000 by the yearly charge to each household $120 is 416.

According to the 2010 census Arcata contained 17,231 persons. Of those 58 percent was living in rental units.

All things being equal those numbers probably still hold true today. So again I ask, why just the mobile home parks?

If you are in favor of rent control, or not, you have to be concerned that the best interests of the overall population of Arcata will not be served well by Ordinance 1487.

I implore all of you to contact the City Council and voice your opposition to this ordinance.

Remember, the home you save could be your own

Jan Phelps

Arcata

GOP gutting health care

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has reviewed the latest version of the AHCA (Trumpcare) and forecasts the number of newly uninsured in 2026 will now be 23 million people as opposed to the 24 million forecast for the previous version.

The administration’s budget director Mick Mulvaney has stated that one shouldn’t put much credence in any of these numbers because in his opinion, the CBO’s predictions for the ACA (or Obamacare) participation were not accurate enough.

Regardless of his opinion, let’s say the CBO were actually off by 50 percent and 11.5 million individuals would lose coverage. Mulvaney would still see this as acceptable because the real goal of the GOP is to reduce health care costs going forward, not maintaining or expanding the future number of individuals covered.

It is unfortunate that our current GOP dominated government has been able to define the health care issue in terms of dollars and not people covered. It will be interesting to see just what number of uninsured the final version of Trumpcare will define as acceptable.

Sherman Schapiro

Blue Lake

Asking the big question

I believe that most young folks who enter their country’s military service (all countries) hold to high beliefs and pride in their country. Others hold more to a “My Country, Right or Wrong, My Country” kind of thinking. Many of these young service members end up in actual combat somewhere in some country around the word.

Some of our young warriors, though not all for sure, may begin to question what they have become a part of.

Perhaps only a small fraction come to ask not just what they have become a part of but more the question what have these people have done to us to cause us to be going through their villages with machine guns and flame throwers. Did they do something to my home, to my country?

Some may even find themselves pondering any possible role being played by those individuals and corporations profiting the most from that which they have now become such a part of.

Most of us probably try to turn away from such thoughts. No one wants to believe that any combination of government and/ or corporate officials in their country would ever get them into wars for these wrong reasons.

But it has to be that one side or the other is being lied to in these wars. Both sides can’t be hearing the real truth. Clearly at least not one country they love so much.

So now we have the different vetrans’ groups and the one veteran’s building At some point just about everyone in the Veterans for Peace chose to ask the tough questions and went where the answers took them.

The American Legion and the VFW mostly chose a different course; they would not ask the harsh questions. That would suggest some lack of trust. They would only believe that officials in their country would not do such wrong.

So now we face the question of this moment. Should any one or two vetrans organizations be allowed to continue to deny access to the veterans building by another veteran’s organization that does not agree with them?

I do hope the Mad River Union will stay with this most pertinent topic.

Dave Goggin

Arcata

Singing praise for supporters

The Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir sends a big THANK YOU to all the local businesses, volunteers and individuals who supported our 25th Community Prayer Breakfast and Concert which was a spirited and joyful occasion and a resounding success thanks to so many people: Abruzzi, All Under Heaven, Amanda Melendrez, Arcata Co-op, Arcata Exchange, Arcata Playhouse, Art Center Frame Shop, Benbow Inn, Bootlegger, Bubbles, Buzzards Nest Antiques, Caravan of Dreams, Casa Lindra, Chapman’s Gem & Mineral Shop, Christina Anastasia, Deborah Kallish, Dell’Arte, Earth Care Landscaping, Eureka Symphony, Ferndale Repertory Theatre, Fish Brothers, Heart Bead, Heartwood Studios, Holly Yashi, Hot Knots, Humboldt Herbals, Humboldt Juice Works, Humboldt Pet Supply, Janine Volkmar, Jenni Brown, Josh Fox Bread, Judi Tarpey, Kathie Kelly, Kelly Smith, Keri Raphael, Kokatat, Laura Reneau, Libby George, Lighthouse Grill, Los Bagels, Mad River Farms Jam, Mad River Gardens, Makino Studios, Mantova’s Two Street Music, Maya Conrad, Meredith Aldrich, Moonrise Herbs, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Murphy’s Market in Sunny Brae, Natural Selection, Nona Lena, Northtown Books, Panache! Hair Salon, Ramones Bakery and Café, Ray’s Food Place, the Rev. Elizabeth Zenker, Robin’s Mosaics, Sentient Beading, Sharon Malm Read, Shorty and Leslie Ames, Simply Macintosh, Soul to Soul Spa & Foot Bar, Steven Vander Meer, Sun Valley Floral Farm, Talisman Beads, The Back Porch, The Rocking Horse, Tofu Shop, Trinidad Trading Company, Ultimate Yogurt, Vintage Avenger, Wildwood Music, Willow & Rags and Wrangletown Cider Co.

We would especially like to thank our continuing sponsors, Wildberries Marketplace, KIEM-TV News Channel 3, Coast Central Credit Union, Humboldt Sponsors and Bug Press.

Louis Hoiland and Halimah Collingwood for AIGC

