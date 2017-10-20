Letters to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2017

Taking what little the homeless have

I took two houseless people from Eureka to McKinleyville Kmart and back last week. Why? Because General Relief in Eureka, for which they qualify, gave them vouchers for Kmart (which closed in Eureka three weeks ago).

So, to get food and necessities, I was able to transport them for that 30-mile round trip.

While we were in McKinleyville, their belongings at their camp – blankets, food and tools for living – were taken by the Eureka Police. -This makes no sense.

Edie Jessup

Manila

Homeless need better protections

My free-thinking communities of Arcata and Eureka are inadvertently living under the control of the Arcata and Eureka city councils’ and Board of Supervisors’ hidden agenda which largely supports its special interest groups.

Our community members (homeless, or not) are negatively being impacted by those who hold the power. There may be statewide protections and supports for community members who identify as homeless but have their human rights come second to the special interest of city ordinances.

In the last few years, there has been an abundance of city ordinances that ostracize, marginalize and victimize people who are already, unfortunately, living without homes.

Recently, the federal court system has responded to the Arcata Municipal Code title x - pubic property chapter 1 - Parks and Grounds Sec. 10004 (Overnight use prohibited) which is amended by Ord. No. 1205, as unconstitutional yet, it was placed and enacted.

Other ordinances that prove harmful to our homeless community can be seen with Arcata’s Ord. No. 1427, Which restricts parking by nonresidents i.e. homeless people living in their vehicles, Ord. No. 1418, Sec. 4282, which states that it is a public nuisance and unlawful for any person to panhandle.

It is apparent how the local governments are aimed at harassing our homeless populations and not serve its proper obligation of addressing how we can truly end homelessness.

A good example of a program that has proven its worth in supporting the homeless population is the Redwood Community Action Agency- Multiple Assistance Center, it is a housing first, rapid rehousing program.

Many of you might be wondering “why should I care?” and I ask: Do you call yourself a true community member? Homeless people constitute as a large group of us and their pain is our pain.

If we can support one another in advocating for basic human rights by taking action, we should. Humboldt County holds dignity in our forward-thinking, progressive culture, and to hold true to our beliefs we must stand united in not allowing government officials to negatively impact the quality of our water, heavily regulate parks and recreation use, and ultimately undermine the livelihood of all community members just to benefit their own interest.

The Supreme Court has declared that ordinances passed by our city council members are unconstitutional, but this is only the beginning.

The act of true social change is seen with our local attorney, Peter Martin’s federal lawsuits against the city to address just how this ordinance of Arcata and Eureka city councils and Board of Supervisors violates three constitutional amendments including; the right to life and liberty, the prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment, and the prohibition of unreasonable search and seizure of our homeless population.

As I said, we must support one another (homeless or not) in our fight for basic human rights and inspire one another to be active community members who not only want to see everyone in our community live optimally, but are willing to do what it takes to preserve this right.

Cassaundra D. Blancett

Eureka

Arcata’s costly rent control

The new version of Ordinance 1487 was published by the City of Arcata on Oct. 10. The new version is 28 pages where the old one was 16 pages. It gives you an idea as to the improvements included in the new version. I have read contracts for 30 years of my working life and I have to say there are some sections of 1487 that are so ambiguous as to be meaningless.

But I digress. What has been made clear to many of us is the cost of this ordinance. Because the ordinance only affects one section of the populace, the burden for administration has to be borne by the people this ordinance covers, namely home-owners in mobile home parks.

Here is the catch. The city has estimated an annual cost of $50,000. There are 587 mobile home park home sites in the city and it is estimated that approximately 160 of those would already be exempt from the ordinance leaving 427 homeowners to bear the burden of the costs. Now, if half of the remaining homeowners sign a long-term rental agreements they will be exempt, leaving 214 families to bear the burden of this ordinance. All of this supposes an annual cost of $50,000. It could be more, it will probably be more and the fees can be raised by a simple declaration from the city council.

To be exempt from this ordinance all a home-owner has to do is sign a long-term rental agreement. For the past three years many of us in the parks have favored negotiating long-term agreements that are acceptable to homeowners and the companies who actually own the properties. At the Lazy J many of us are negotiating a rental agreement with our new owners.

Sun Communities is not a collection of money grubbing corporate types. They are a well-run company doing their best to provide a stable and safe environment in their parks. We hope to sign the rental agreement soon and will encourage others to do the same.

Again I implore all home-owners in mobile home parks to contact the City Council of Arcata and urge them to vote this ordinance down.

Thank you again for your indulgence and attention.

Jan Phelps

Lazy J resident, Arcata



Cannabis cleanup

The Eel River Recovery Project would like to express thanks for support of our Harmony in Humboldt campaign that was co-sponsored by the Humboldt Sun Growers Guild and KHUM Radio.

All of us want to see the cannabis culture become truly sustainable by adopting organic agricultural methods, preventing erosion and water pollution, and conserving water. Thanks also to Estelle Fennell and the Humboldt County Supervisors for passing a Sept. 12 resolution supporting the campaign.

The legalization legislation sponsored by Senator McGuire and Assemblyman Wood allows only pesticide free cannabis to be sold legally after Jan. 1, 2018, which should help guide the industry in the right direction. While ERRP is not pro-cannabis, we are very comfortable with HSGG as an ally because they are organizing growers that adopt sustainable, organic-equivalent methods, and who are getting permitted.

HSGG will help them by marketing their legal, artisanal product that will likely command a higher price than polluted, black market cannabis.

The raffle of the Polaris off road vehicle donated by HSGG raised funds so ERRP can continue our best practices education, with the goal of improving Eel River flows and lessening pollution. Businesses that sold raffle tickets deserve our special thanks: Sylvandale Nursery, Redwood Garden Supply, Dazeys, Soilscape Solutions, Humboldt Depot, Beneficial Living Center, Trinity Gardens, 3Gs Hay and Grain.

ERRP would also like to recognize Sylvandale’s, Mother Earth Engineering and the Compliant Farms Education Fund for contributing to underwriting the campaign. Please see eelriverrecovery.org for more information.

Patrick Higgins

ERRP Managing Director

McKinleyville















