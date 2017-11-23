Lindgren lathe mill to become cannabis factory

Patrick Evans

Mad River Union

ARCATA – One of the last lumber mills in Arcata will be converted to a cannabis facility. Arcata’s Planning Commission approved a Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Use permit for the Lindgren lathe mill Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Lindgren mill in the southern portion of Arcata’s Medical Marijuana Innovation Zone (MMIZ) would remodel its existing 9,572-square-foot building for cannabis manufacturing and construct a second 15,700-square-foot facility for cultivation.

Mill owner Joe Lindgren is the latest to receive a permit to operate as a cannabis business in the MMIZ. The Lindgren mill property dates back to 1940, and currently employs 20 people. When the mill is converted to cannabis it could have up to 51 employees, according to the project plan.

Lindgren was present at the planning commission meeting to receive the decision and told the Mad River Union that the mill would not be closing any time soon, but declined to comment further. The city planning department included a condition in the project requiring Lindgren to improve a portion of Janes Creek running along the mill property line. Arcata has a storm water and drainage easement on the property, and as a part of approving the permit the city created a deed restriction on the property to protect the creek area.

The north fork of Janes Creek runs through the whole MMIZ, and is historically a swampy low oxygen environment, in part due to the decades of industrial operations in the area according to Arcata Environmental Resources Director Mark Andre.

The stream flows slowly and is still choked with sawdust from the Humboldt Flakeboard Factory which closed in 2011. The north fork is home to amphibians and stickleback, a species of small fish common in northern oceans and rivers, but does not carry salmonids, Andre said. The easement would be planted with native trees such as red alder to improve the shade cover over the stream while invasive species like holly and ivy would be cleared. When improvements are completed in around five years the city will assume responsibility for maintaining the easement.















