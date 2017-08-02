Local commercial fishermen support city RV park project

Press release from Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association:

At Tuesday night's Eureka City Council Meeting, Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association board members testified in unanimous support for the city staff’s proposal to establish a privately operated RV park and “mixed-use” visitor facility on city property next to the Samoa Bridge. Not only does the HFMA support this project, fishermen board members expressed continued opposition to the Harbor District’s ongoing efforts to add a thirty space RV park to Woodley Island with the possibility of shops and another restaurant. Longtime Eureka fisherman, Kevin Collins(F/V Rae Ann) reminded Council and staff that when the Eureka fishing fleet was evicted from the waterfront in the 1970’s, the city and the Harbor District promised in writing to “preserve, protect and enhance” commercial fishing operations at Woodley Island. He said that the city property is an appropriate site for RV use for many reasons, the marina is not. The RV proposal passed by unanimous vote by the city council.