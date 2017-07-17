Local phone scam warning

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several notifications from the public regarding telephone solicitations that claim to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

A male caller states he is Lt. Haines from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The office has no one by that name employed as a lieutenant. The caller says that the person he is calling has missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for that person’s arrest.

The caller then says that the person should meet him at the Humboldt County Sheriff‘s Office at the courthouse on Fourth Street in Eureka. A person contacted in this solicitation was left a message with a phone number, which when contacted had a message saying “you have reached the sheriff’s office.” The phone number appears to be a number in Santa Rosa.

The Sheriff's office asks anyone who receives a call of this nature contact them at (707) 445-7251.




































































