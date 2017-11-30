Local shero Barbara Brimlow pedals for protein

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Barbara Brimlow describes her church as “the little church that could” but she is, in a sense, describing herself. Who else would take on a 31-mile bicycle ride in one day at the age of 71? And to do it to raise money for food banks in Northern California to obtain much needed sources of protein to distribute? She’s my new shero.

Brimlow is a retired school social worker who lives with her husband, John, on Dow’s Prairie. She stayed home with the children, she said, until they were grown, and then she earned her MSW when she was in her forties. She worked at various schools, the last nine years in Fortuna.

But retirement hasn’t slowed her down. In many ways, it has seemed to speed her up! She swims regularly at the Arcata Pool, rides her bike and enjoys traveling with John.

It hasn’t always been about bicycling. Growing up on Long Island, it “was more about horses than bikes,” she said. She and John rode bicycles when they lived in San Francisco in the 1970s.

It was a long bicycle ride that she undertook with her son and daughter-in-law that made cycling part of her life.

“Cycle Oregon was a life changing experience for me,” she said. “I was 54 years old when I did that ride. I rode my bike for a week and one day I did 100 miles, even though it took me 10 hours.” Quite an accomplishment for someone who “didn’t do any sports in college.”

Cycle Oregon is a week-long bicycle ride on routes on various parts of the state every year since its inception in 1988, according to Wikipedia. It was cancelled this year because of forest fires.

“Cycle Oregon went from John Day to Mount Hood. We hit head winds of 50 to 60 miles per hour. I thought, ‘oh my god, what have I done?’”

“But in the little towns the people were so happy to see you,” she continued.

Brimlow met some of the riders for the Pedal for Protein in 2013 when that ride started in Crescent City. “We had some of the guys stay at the house overnight,” she said.

The seed was planted for her involvement.

“This was the fourth year with 55 Northern California riders, most from the Bay Area. The average age was 65 and ten riders were in their seventies. And there was one eight year old rider,” she said.

Brimlow and her husband camped in Westminster Woods so that she could start her ride from there. She rode from Occidental to Santa Rosa and “then ten miles around Santa Rosa to get my 31 miles.”

She took off around 7:30 on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23. It was cold and “uphill for the first three miles.” A nice man named Dave pedaled alongside of me at first. It was sun and dappled shade, and hard to see. Then I got my mojo and it felt so good.”

Brimlow had her mojo of helping others too. Pedal for Protein is dear to the hearts of her fellow church members at Grace Good Shepherd in McKinleyville. The church has a long history of helping with food for those in need, from maintaining a vegetable garden to helping the McKinleyville Family Resource Center from its inception.

Brimlow had to solicit pledges per mile for her ride and Grace Good Shepherd gave over $1,000. She also got pledges from “friends and the Redwood Yogurt guy,” raising a total of $1500.22

No one likes drumming up pledges but the cause made it easier for Brimlow. “Someone told me ‘you are not collecting for you, you are collecting for a good cause.’ That gave me more chutzpah,” she explained.

“Last year’s ride,” she reported proudly, “netted $7,000 for Humboldt County. I’m very grateful for all the people who donated.” The totals are not in for this year yet but hopes are high.

Anne Holcomb, the executive director of Food for People, the food bank for Humboldt County, echoed that thought. “We are tremendously grateful to all those who got on their bikes to help raise funds for Pedal for Protein, which will make it possible for us to purchase a variety of protein options to include in food boxes.”

Why protein?

“Protein is generally the most expensive item in the food budget and it is something that low income households can rarely afford. That’s why it is one of the most sought after items for the folks who access food bank services,” Holcomb explained.

Brimlow was enthusiastic about her success. “I might do more days next year,” she said. “And John might go with me. They are going to start up here next year.”

Brimlow did train ahead of time but she took “a terrible fall in July” and ended up with a ripped hamstring. “I didn’t start riding seriously until August and then rode three or four times a week.”

Another aspect of the ride was meeting folks in the Santa Rosa area. “I met so many people down there that it made the fires so poignant for me. It made me feel good to hear that they are giving more to food banks in the Santa Rosa area,” she said.

Funds from Pedal for Protein are distributed all over Northern California and, for the first time this year, to the International Food Program. The project is administered by Presbytery of the Redwoods. redwoodspresbytery.org.

Brimlow was pretty tired after her ride. Her son told her “remember, you are supposed to get on your bike the next day.” So Brimlow took a “thirty minute ride, but not up hill again!”

