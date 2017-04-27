Losing contractor hopes to halt Humboldt Bay Trail North on eve of groundbreaking

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT BAY – While the weather looks like it might be clear for next Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Humboldt Bay Trail North (HBTN), a looming legal cloud could unleash a torrent of rain on the project, and possibly even wash it away entirely.

One of the bidders who wasn’t selected for the lucrative, nearly $5 million construction contract is asking for a preliminary injunction halting the project as a lawsuit proceeds. The City of Arcata says that this will cause cancellation of millions of dollars in grants, and kill the long-planned trail.

The HBTN will link Arcata with Eureka via a three-mile, Class 1, ADA-compliant bike and pedestrian trail from Samoa Boulevard to the U.S. Highway 101/Bracut intersection. Located on the North Coast Railroad Authority’s disused rail easement, the trail is part of the Humboldt Bay Trail, and will become part of the California Coastal Trail.

When the City Council first considered awarding the contract to McCullough Construction Inc. last Nov. 16, it did so over the objections of other bidders who weren't selected. Several described the city’s bidding process as faulty and unfair, and when the job went to McCullough, losing bidder Mercer-Fraser Company threatened legal action.

Those threats were borne out three months later in a lawsuit filed Feb. 23 by Sacramento-based attorney Erin K. McDonough on behalf of Mercer-Fraser. It repeats the company’s original objections, first stated last fall.

Mercer-Fraser contends that a sloppy bid proposal by the city is responsible for several errors by bidders, for which the city then improperly disqualified them. Problems cited by Mercer-Fraser include:

The city had asked that a Non-Collusion Affadavit (required by state law to prevent sham bids) be submitted by the “awardee,” although none of the bidders would be an actual awardee until the contract was awarded.

An incorrect address for a subcontractor was listed on winning bidder McCullough’s bid.

Signatures on various bid documents were missing, and the city never specified that they be signed.

Mercer-Fraser says that the city “disregarded its own rules and standards” in granting McCullough the contract, that Mercer-Fraser is “the only bidder that the city determined to be responsive with no irregularities,” and that it should be awarded the contract.

The city holds that Mercer-Fraser’s objections are trivial, and inconsequential in the greater scheme of things. When it first heard objections from Mercer-Fraser and other losing bidders, City Attorney Nancy Diamond told the City Council that the bidding errors didn’t affect the bid amount, didn’t give any of the bidders an advantage, didn’t indicate favoritism, didn’t restrict anyone from bidding and didn’t inhibit comparative evaluation of bids. “You should feel very comfortable with your decision,” Diamond told the council at the time.

Temporary Restraining Order denied

On March 24, Mercer-Fraser further asked the court for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) halting work on the project, calling the award to McCullough “arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law” and claiming that denial of the trail contract will result in “great or irreparable injury” to Mercer-Fraser.

The city responded that preparation for the project was already well underway, and that a TRO would incur additional costs, disrupt the construction schedule and possibly delay its completion this year. It said that MFC hadn’t demonstrated that it would be harmed by the project proceeding.

For its part, McCullough said it had already spent $768,000 getting ready for the project, and that a TRO would cause it irreparable harm.

In a March 29 decision, the court denied the TRO request. In its opinion, the court stated that Mercer-Fraser hadn’t demonstrated any great or irreparable injury without one and that the TRO request came almost four months after the contract award. The court did allow a further hearing on a preliminary injunction against the project, to take place this Friday.

Preliminary Injunction

A preliminary injunction would halt further work on the HBTN as the lawsuit proceeds. In asking for the injunction, Mercer-Fraser states that its lawsuit was filed in a timely fashion, and that the TRO request came three, not four months after the contract award to McCullough. It restates its contention that the city didn’t follow its own bidding rules, citing “numerous inconsistencies,” and that proceeding with the project causes it more harm to Mercer-Fraser than halting it would cause the city and McCullough.

Mercer-Fraser also contends that delaying HBTN construction won’t threaten its funding or probable completion. It cites a Caltrans letter which specifies the “Period of Performance End Date” as Dec. 31, 2019 if extensions are applied for. Mercer-Fraser calls the city’s loss of funding allegations “unfounded.”

In response, Diamond states that harm to the city if an injunction is issued “far outweighs” that to Mercer-Fraser if one isn’t issued, and that the company has no likelihood of winning its lawsuit, which was filed too late. The city’s filing also notes that the injunction hearing comes just a few days before next week’s groundbreaking.

With regard to funding, the city states that of $4,650,000 in state and federal grants for the project, the largest – one for $3,100,000 from the federal government – came with a stipulation that construction must be completed by Oct. 15, 2017, and the project formally closed by June 15, 2018.

States Diamond's filing, “These dates have been extended twice previously and the city will not receive any additional extensions should project construction and closure be delayed.”

