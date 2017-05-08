Mack Town growers emerge

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – As marijuana prohibition comes to an end, some of McKinleyville’s growers are emerging from the shadows and working with local government to become legit.

There’s even a proposal to create a working group made up of representatives from the cannabis industry and the McKinleyville Community Services District. The group would discuss issues affecting the marijuana industry, as well as the impact the industry has on the district, particularly the discharge of nutrient-rich irrigation water into the town’s sewer system.

The district’s Board of Directors held a wide-ranging discussion about cannabis at a special meeting April 26 at Azalea Hall. About 25 people, including several growers, were in attendance.

“I’m going to be a little informal tonight” announced Board President Dennis Mayo at the start of the meeting, signaling his intention to allow the discussion to go beyond the main topic at hand – providing input to the County of Humboldt regarding its commercial cannabis ordinance.

The county is in the process of amending its ordinance, which regulates commercial cannabis growing, and the district wants to make sure its concerns are addressed in a draft environmental impact report.

The district is concerned about irrigation water from indoor grows entering its sewer system. The water can be nutrient rich, which can make it difficult to treat. The district is also concerned about cross contamination of the town’s drinking water supply.

The board decided at last week’s meeting to gather input from the public. Mayo and District Manager Greg Orsini will then craft a letter to the county outlining the district’s concerns.

Although several growers have applied for permits to legally grow in McKinleyville, none of them have commercial permits yet.

Despite the lack of permits, there is no lack of grows.

Stephen Gieder, the owner of Northcoast Horticulture Supply, estimated that there are “thousands” of grows in Mack Town.

“I kind of believe that McKinleyville has the highest per capita grow houses ... than any other community in the country,” Gieder told the board.

Some of those growers used to operate in Arcata, until about three years ago when the city instituted an excess energy use tax. At the time, it was predicted that McKinleyville would see an influx of pot growers seeking cheaper energy bills for their indoor lighting.

Director John Corbett noted that the smell at night in town hints at the number of grows.

“If you walk outside at night, when people are venting, you can smell an awful lot of [marijuana grows] around McKinleyville,” Corbett observed.

But legalization may be the death knell for residential grow houses.

“The grow houses really are going to become a thing of the past,” said Miles Raymer, who works for Northern Emeralds, a local cannabis company that has applied for permits.

Legitimate growers are getting permits to grow in agricultural areas and at industrial sites. This is expected to eventually displace the clandestine residential grows.

Raymer noted that the company he works for has about 50 employees, with workers’ compensation insurance and everything else that goes with being a legitimate business.

This is in contrast to how the underground industry worked, with every person being an independent contractor, he said.

Raymer seemed delighted to be before a government board that wanted to know about the industry.

“It’s really cool to see how eager you all are for information,” Raymer told the board. “It seems like you really want to hear what things are like for people in the industry.”

“Really, what they want is transparency and collaboration with government. They just want to stop being afraid to do what they do,” he said.

Regarding irrigation water entering the town’s sewer system, Raymer said a skilled grower can minimize the runoff by carefully managing the irrigation,

“But there is runoff,” Raymer said. “So the question of what to do with this runoff is a big thing.”

He suggested a community based approach, with people working together towards a solution.

“It’s going to be really, really expensive if companies have to deal with that all on their own,” he said.

The board discussed the possibility of creating a working group, so that the district and members of the industry could share their concerns and educate each other.

As for the amendments to the county’s commercial cannabis ordinance, McKinleyville resident Ben Shepherd said that it’s important to strike a balance.

“If you want to restrict it to the point where no one can be permitted it’s going to stay underground, it’s going to stay illegal,” Shepherd told the board.

“Let’s get them out of the hills. Let’s get them into places where they will be legal, they’ll be regulated and can be taxed, and it can be a benefit for everyone,” Shepherd said.















