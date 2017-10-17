Mack’s varsity football season now canceled

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – There are more games on the schedule but McKinleyille’s 2017 varsity football season is finished.

The decision to pull the plug was made this past week. The team struggled with low numbers from the start of the season. With scarcely enough players to field a complete team, a string of players’ concussions caused the Panthers to forfeit a couple of games.

An incident of racist and homophobic messaging at the school forced the team to sit out homecoming.

It’s been a frustrating season for the varsity players and for head football coach Keoki Burbank.

“It’s been a really difficult season for sure,” he said. “We’ve had too many injuries and too much time off the field. We haven’t played in a month, and the risk of injury is too much with only 12 guys.”

The junior varsity team has a sufficient number of players. It will complete the season.

Coach Burbank was in Hoopa Valley on Sunday with McKinleyville’s AAA team (7th and 8th graders). He said the best thing to do now was to focus on the younger players and continue to build for the future.

The varsity Panthers were winless in their abbreviated campaign.













