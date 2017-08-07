Mad River Current for Monday, Aug. 7: Deputies chase topless woman; fire grows to almost 4,000 acres

Chasing topless woman

Mad River Union

KING SALMON – A topless woman crashed her car through a security gate at the Pacific Gas & Electric power plant in King Salmon, allegedly resisted arrested, swam in a slough and was eventually detained on Saturday, Aug 5.

Katherine Zacevich, 24, appeared to be under the influence of some sort of substance. She was admitted to a hospital, according to a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Upon her release, deputies planned to book her into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and vandalism.

The incident began at about 1:30 p.m. when deputies responded to the PG&E plant in King Salmon for a report of a female who had crashed her vehicle through a security gate.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, he contacted Zacevich, who was walking away from her vehicle. Zacevich was only wearing pants and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Zacevich ignored all of the deputy’s requests and attempted to leave the area. The deputy attempted to detain Zacevich when she began to actively resist by allegedly striking and attempting to kick the deputy. Zacevich fled the area towards the slough. Additional deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol and Fortuna Police Department arrived on scene to assist.

Zacevich was located swimming in the slough, just east of the power plant. She came out of the slough and continued to actively resist deputies as they attempt to detain her. She was eventually placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The deputy’s injuries were minimal in this incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.









Weather

Over the weekend the National Weather Service was forecasting a slight chance of rain for tonight and tomorrow, but the odds of that happening are so low now that rain is not even in the forecast. Still, there is a slight – very slight – chance, but don't count on it.

The NWS is predicting decreasing clouds this afternoon with a high of 68. Tomorrow expect fog in the morning, and mostly sunny weather in the afternoon.

Fire grows to almost 4,000 acres

From Six Rivers National Forest

ORLEANS – The total size of the Orleans Complex is currently 3961 acres. Containment on the complex is currently at 7%. The East Zone of the complex includes the Ukonom Fire at 3200 acres, the Burney Fire at 513 acres, and the Frank Fire at 13 acres. The fire behavior in the timber has been generally low with minimal activity in the form of backing, creeping and flanking. Firefighters continue to make good progress. There are crews assigned to clean up along Highway 96 and they continue watching for rolling materials falling on to the road. Crews are using existing roads, ridges and strategic firing to establish control lines on the southern perimeter of the fire.

Cooperators on the incident include representatives from the Karuk and Yurok Tribes.

An important aspect of managing an incident is the Geographic Information System (GIS) team that prepares all the maps for the incident. They start with the collection of data from Air Operations and “boots on the ground”. The information is then combined into a system of layers to produce the mapping products. The data that is collected is saved for future use and updated periodically. The personnel that work in the GIS unit must meet national standards to be qualified. Maps can vary in size from small (8.5 by 11 inches) to extremely large (15 by 20 feet is the biggest map this team has ever printed). On this incident, they have created and keep updated 21 different products, including operations, information, transportation and medical evacuation maps.

A portion of the Happy Camp Ranger District in the vicinity of the Ukonom Fire was closed to public entry for the duration of the fire to protect people from the risks associated with an active wildfire. The closure stretches from the east bank of the Klamath River east to the Independence Creek Road and includes Ukonom Creek. Please review Klamath National Forest, Emergency Closure order number 17-05-797 for complete details at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5433/37176/.

Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down when travelling between Somes Bar and Happy Camp on Highway 96 due to heavy fire traffic and firefighters working along the road. There are one-way traffic controls in place between Persidio Bar and Dillon Creek.

The Six Rivers National Forest remains under fire restrictions. Details about these restrictions can be found on the Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov/smf. For more information, air quality and smoke forecasts, maps and photographs, visit the Orleans Complex Inciweb site at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5430/.























































