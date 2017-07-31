Mad River Current for Monday, July 30: RV park proposed; fire in the hills; lovely weather if you like it hot

RV park proposed near Samoa Bridge

The City of Eureka may seek a developer to create a RV park on the undeveloped property on the south end of the Samoa Bridge near the boat ramp.

The Eureka City Council is scheduled to consider the matter at its meeting Tuesday, Aug 1 starting at 6 p.m. at 531 K St. in Eureka.

The council will consider soliciting bids for a lease-buy option for the property, located on either side of the bridge. The idea is to create a destination RV park on the 11-acre property.

The RV park is the latest in a series of proposed uses for the land, which was purchased by the City of Eureka in 1987. When the property was acquired, the city planned to develop a luxury Hilton Hotel and Convention Center.

Other proposals that followed for the land included building a Radisson Hotel, a children’s park with a boat ride, an amphitheater, a museum and an aquarium A proposal was made for a 200-room Garden Inn Conference Center and a swimming complex called Mission SwimPossible. All of these projects fell through.

Fire update

When the fog clears today, you’ll notice a haze. That’s from the fires in the hills. Lightning strikes last week ignited nearly 900 acres.

The following is from Six Rivers National Forest:

The Orleans Complex on the Orleans/Ukonom Ranger District is currently 894 acres as of Saturday evening. The Complex currently includes seven lightning-caused fires on the Six Rivers National Forest and in the Siskiyou Wilderness. Suppression of the Ukonom Fire in the East Zone is being managed by Northern California 1 Type II Incident Management Team (Norcal1) under IC Curtis Coots. Fires in the West Zone are managed by Type III IC James Courtright. These fires include the Chimney, Dillon, Forks and Little fires. A combination of suppression and confinement strategies are being used for the incident. Containment is currently at 0%.

Assigned to this Complex are:

Cooperators include the Karuk and Yurok tribes, Klamath National Forest and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The forest’s top priority on the East Zone of the Orleans Complex, is the Ukonom Fire burning near Ukonom Mountain. Active suppression and confinement strategies are being employed. This fire is estimated at approximately 793 acres as of Saturday evening. Heavy equipment and engines will set up protection for Ukonom Mountain fire lookout.

A confinement strategy is being implemented for fires in the West Zone.

Weather conditions will cause smoke to concentrate in the valley floors of the Klamath River Drainage and could impact local communities. Conditions will become slightly warmer with similar terrain influenced winds on Sunday.

The first priority for all fires that are part of the Orleans Complex is to provide for firefighter and public safety, along with protecting cultural sites and natural resources.

The Six Rivers National Forest remains under fire restrictions. We encourage the responsible use of fire in all activities. To learn more about the restrictions, please visit http:www.fsusda.govsrnf/.

For up to date fire information go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5430/.

Weather

It’s going to be ridiculously nice today. Patchy fog is expected in Arcata until about 11 a.m., then there will be sun with a high near 75, which is toasty for the college town. This weather pattern more or less continues through the week.

McKinleyville board meets Wednesday

The McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors meets Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville. The board will review its integrated pest management plan, discuss meeting dates for next year, an upcoming board retreat and a joint tou of parks and rec facilities with the McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee.

Man shot at Ruth Lake

A Humboldt County man camping at Ruth Lake was shot Thursday. For details, check out Kym Kemp's newsy blog by clicking here.















































































