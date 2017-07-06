Mad River Fest continues with ‘Tea Time’ & ‘Broken’

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – The theatrical portion of the Mad River Festival wraps up this week with Tea Time and Broken!, a pair of plays on the topic of justice. The short plays, thesis projects by two international groups of international Dell’Arte MFA graduates, are presented in one production, billed as “a journey for justice from comedy to ritual and redemption.”

Tea Time was created and is performed by Buba Basishvili from the Republic of Georgia and Yan Christian Collazo of Puerto Rico. The original work is described as:

Under the watch of an omnipotent, unseen authority, two men are imprisoned for eternity. Their dreams and imaginings are the closest they can come to liberation; their con nement becomes the most pow- erful companion in their resistance as they escape into a world of their own creation. Dancing for freedom and dancing for life, these two idealists nd a way to subvert their oppressors despite their intransigent circumstance.

The play is billed as “A sublime comedy that explores power, submission and the folly of hope.” As one prisoner says to the other, “It is prohibited to forget!” to which the second replies, “Let’s have some tea first.”