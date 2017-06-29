Mad River Festival: Last chance to attend ‘The State of Jefferson Picnic,’ plus more Mad Lab & Red Light

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – The 2017 Mad River Festival continues this week, with more Mad Lab and an adult cabaret. The State of Jefferson Picnic: This Land is Your Land, But Mostly My Land runs Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. in Dell’Arte’s Rooney Amphitheatre, closing Sunday July 2.

Mad Lab 2

The second Mad Lab of the festival features two more works-in-progress of experimental theatre created by Dell’Arte faculty and alumni, today, June 28 at 8 p.m. in the Carlo Theatre at 131 H St. in Blue Lake. Admission is pay-what-you-can.

• When I Die, Leave the Balcony Open, created and performed by dance/movement faculty member Laura Muñoz: The color of everything is rubble, and plaster and dust. The body remembers the animal, who remembers her humanity. A lone woman walking the open road. She is not her, but that one that walks with her, that she visits at times, and that at times she forgets. Will she find herself, or the other?

• #//<Embedded>//#, created and performed by associate artist/staff member Pratik Motwani: A peek into the broadcasting room of a YouTube cyber celebrity – a personification of a digital account/identity trapped in technology and floating in the interwebs of cyberspace and time. This is both a world from which it is impossible to disconnect and a world in which all connection/communication happens only via a Wall. This piece questions notions of identity and image, reality and perception and explores our need for real connection coupled with our inability to disconnect from the virtual world.

Red Light In Blue Lake

Get your feathers ruffled with vampy vignettes and sizzling hot acts sure to tickle your fancy and your funny bone at Red Light in Blue Lake: An Adult Cabaret Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m., also in the Carlo Theatre. Beguiling burlesque, lively comedy and marvelous music await you along with cool potent drinks from the famous Dell’Arte Bar Cart at the Mad River Festival’s saucy, late-night cabaret. Suitable for adults 18 years of age and older. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. dellarte.com















