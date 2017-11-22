Mad River Home Health nurses deliver Thanksgiving meals

Mad River Community Hospital

ARCATA – This Thanksgiving, the Mad River Community Hospital Volunteers Inc., purchased 25 full Thanksgiving meals for Home Health patients who would not be able to cook a meal for themselves or their family. The meals were purchased from a local grocery store and will be delivered by Mad River Home Health registered nurses to patients.

Traditionally, Mad River Home Health nurses have provided meals to patients out of the kindness of their own hearts. This year, Brenda Goosby, Home Health manager, and Christie Duray, volunteers Mmanager, partnered together to provide Thanksgiving meals due to the difficulty patients face shopping and preparing their own food. Food delivery is a perfect way to keep patients at home to rest while still enjoying the holidays.

Mad River Community Hospital Volunteers Inc., is a non-profit organization which helps patients during their recovery. The funds for the Thanksgiving meals came from the “Resource Fund”- a fund which Mad River Hospital Employees donate to. There were quite a few very generous donations from employees that made this Thanksgiving meal delivery possible.

The Mad River Home Health nurse work 365 days per year and will be delivering the meals on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
















