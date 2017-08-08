Man armed with baseball bat robs McKinleyville gas station

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A man armed with a baseball bat robbed the 76 Gas Station in the 2600 block of Central Avenue early this morning, Aug. 7.

At 1:43 a.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information from a local alarm company of an alarm activation at the 76 gas station at Central Avene and REasor Road.

The gas station clerk had contacted on 911 and reported they had just been robbed of an undisclosed amount of currency.

Deputies arrived on scene within a minute of the call and learned there was one suspect who had fled on foot southbound on Central Avenue. Deputies searched the surrounding areas but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall and was wearing a black hoodie, grey face mask and armed with a baseball bat.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268- 2539.

















































