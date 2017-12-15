Man arrested after fatal crash in Eureka

Mad River Union

EUREKA – A Eureka man was arrested Thursday evening, Dec. 14 after he allegedly drove drunk and killed a pedestrian on the 600 block of West Harris Street in Eureka.

Officers from the Eureka Police Department were called to the scene at 5:51 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, who was transported by City Ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the collision. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the involved vehicle, identified as Gary Joel Cudney, 61, of Eureka, was contacted and exhibited objective signs of being under the influence, according to a press release from Eureka Police.

Cudney was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Officer Linfoot at (707) 441-4060.





































