Man dead after hit and run in McKinleyville

McKINLEYVILLE – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last night on U.S. Highway 101 at the north Bank Road interchange in McKinleyville.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the center divider area of northbound U.S. Highway 101 near North Bank Road (State Route 200) at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. A male was found down on the ground near the No. 1 northbound lane.

Officers administered CPR, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the CHP, it appears that the man was struck by a northbound vehicle, which did not stop and fled the scene.

For a short time, northbound traffic on the highway was diverted to Central Avenue. The Arcata Fire District and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office assisted the CHP.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is requested to contact the Humboldt CHP Office at (707) 822-5981 or (707) 268-2000.












































