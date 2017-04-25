Man robs McKinleyville gas station, gets away on stolen bike

MCKINLEYVILLE ROBBERY A man wielding a can of bear spray robbed a McKinleyville gas station Saturday morning, April 22 and fled on a bicycle he stole from a customer. Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the McKinleyville Freeway 76 station on Murray Road at 1:40 a.m. for a robbery that had just occurred. The clerk reported that a white male wearing a blue or black hoodie with blue eyes and light colored eyebrows entered the store, where he demanded the money from the register and deployed bear mace next to the clerk. The suspect left on an unsecured bicycle that he stole from a customer who was inside the store. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed east on Murray Road. Several deputies responded to the area to look for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251.









V