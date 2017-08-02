Man shot and killed after allegedly attacking security guard in Eureka

Eureka Police

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the alley behind a gas station at the 1300 block of 5th Street [Shell Station near Rita's] for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers located a male subject down in the alley with gunshot wounds to his torso. The male was unresponsive and medical personnel were summoned to the scene. The male subject was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The male’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The shooter was identified as a uniformed on duty armed security guard for a local security company. There were multiple eye witnesses to the incident who cooperated with investigators and provided consistent statements. The investigation suggests that the security guard was confronted by the male subject in the alley as the guard was trying to exit his vehicle. A confrontation took place and the male subject brandished a knife and attempted to stab the security guard. The security guard fired his weapon ending the assault.

There have been no arrests made at this point as this is an ongoing investigation. The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office has been briefed on the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bise at 441-4019.























































