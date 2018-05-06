Man walking in traffic arrested after fighting police

City of Arcata P RESS RELEASE

MAN ARRESTED FOR FIGHTING WITH OFFICER

ARCATA – On Sunday, May 6 at about 11:19 a.m. an Arcata Police officer on patrol observed a subject walking in the middle of the southbound traffic lane on the 1200 block of K Street. The traffic lane was completely blocked, causing vehicles to swerve around the subject and creating a safety hazard to the subject and to others.

The officer attempted to speak with the subject, who ignored commands to move out of the roadway. The officer attempted to detain the subject who actively resisted, fighting aggressively with the officer. A Taser and pepper spray were used before the subject was detained.

Nathaniel Cobb III, age 26, of National City, Calif., was arrested for a violation of PC 69; resisting an executive officer with violence. He was evaluated at Mad River Community Hospital and transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.















