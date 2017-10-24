Many Hands sculpture rises in Cahill Park

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Just over a year ago, a child was assaulted in Cahill Park. Among the consequences were creation of the Public Safety Task Force and renewed interest in making the park safe.

Foliage was trimmed back to improve viewing, and a new sculpture was commissioned as part of the Cahill Park Pathway Project.

Originally, was to be located at the turn in the walkway where the child was attacked, and it was to feature lighting for safety. The switchbacked path is heavily used by both Arcata Elementary School students and students attending Humboldt State. Jurisdictional and power supply problems led to re-siting of the sculpture to the bottom of the path.

In September, sculptor James Smith hosted a hand-outlining session at his South G Street Third Eye Studios. Volunteers donated handprints on a stout steel tube, which were cut out to create the sculpture.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, sculptor James Smith, City of Arcata workers and Public Safety Task Chair and Vice Chair Anjalai Browning and Melissa Lazon gathered at the park for installation of the weighty steel sculpture at the foot of the path. Raising it onto the pedestal required the efforts of several people, and once it was mounted, the tubular piece was leveled and bolted down.

The sculpture will be discussed at this week's meeting of the Public Safety Task Force. The task force meets Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall, 736 F St. New Business items include a review of member participation requirements and expectations; a discussion of recent community meetings, including the City Council study session for chairs and vice-chairs, the Town Hall meeting at The Jam, and the CommUnity Pride and Peace meeting at the D Street Neighborhood Center; and possible meetings with the City Council on Plaza safety issues and with retail establishments selling alcohol to discuss responsible sales and consumption strategies. Old Business items include an update on the Cahill Park Pathway Project; a discussion of public safety priorities with data analysis and crime mapping; a discussion of public safety solutions; creation of a final report to the City Council; and more.

Photos from the sculpture installation:













