Many snouts in Measure Z cash trough

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is asking for the largest chunk of Measure Z funding in the coming year, including a $3 million request for road repairs.

The connection between road conditions and public safety is highlighted in the department’s request, one of 40 Measure Z public safety tax funding applications for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

Humboldt County is expecting $11 million in Measure Z public safety sales revenue in the coming year, with $4.4 million of it available for new spending. The rest will be used to pay for previously-approved ongoing requests from various law enforcement and public safety agencies.

A total of $13.3 million in new Measure Z funding applications have been submitted, with road repair being the biggest ask.

In its application, the DPW states that the funding would be used to improve county roads, “reducing response time for law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency services.”

The application also states that emergency services response times are now “hampered due to the condition of these roadways.”

A mix of gains and losses are impacting the county’s road repair capabilities. Although the Board of Supervisors has approved using unspent Measure Z money for road work this year, the county’s Road Fund is projected to be reduced by over $1 million in the upcoming fiscal year due to the continued reduction of gas tax revenue.

The DPW application states that due to the anticipated reduction, “all road improvement projects are on hold.”

And there will be more roads in need of repair after this winter, whose frequent storms and heavy rains have triggered two separate emergency declarations. Roads that have sustained heavy damage will be eligible for federal repair funding but the county will have to pay an 11 percent share out of its Road Fund and the damage tab for January alone is $7.6 million.

The DPW has advanced several other Measure Z requests. The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport is the main target of the department’s additional requests, as a total of $661,000 is requested for aviation fire and rescue and another $145,000 is sought for security services.

Other applications include one from another leading recipient of Measure Z funding, the Humboldt County Fire Chiefs Association. The association seeks $2.1 million “in order to purchase equipment for volunteer/rural firefighters in order to bring them up to a nationally recognized minimum level of safety equipment.”

The county Sheriff’s Office is requesting $329,000 to fund two deputy positions, a community services officer and a public information specialist. A second request from the Sheriff’s Office is for $309,000 to complete a “comprehensive study” on the county’s emergency radio system and help to replace components of the system.

Another Measure Z request comes from a surprising source – the county library. Its $125,000 request aims to increase security positions, which would “directly address an increase in concerning security incidents that occur outside and inside of library branches.”

The county’s District Attorney’s Office is seeking about $40,000 to hire an investigator to review an evidence category that has recently seen a large increase – body-worn and patrol car video recorded by police agencies.

Protection of elderly residents accounts for two Measure Z requests. The county’s Department of Health and Human Services seeks about $190,000 to establish an Elder and Vulnerable Adult Services Team and the Area 1 Agency on Aging seeks $74,000 to continue its elder ombudsman program.

Expanding opportunities for residential drug abuse treatment is the goal of a $106,650 request from the North Coast Substance Abuse Council.

Two Measure Z requests have emerged from the Northern Humboldt Area. The Arcata Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Office are asking for $465,222 to pay for two school resource officers and two juvenile probation diversion staffers to “work collaboratively with the schools to reduce truancy and to keep juveniles out of the juvenile justice system.”

The McKinleyville Family Resource Center requests $17,000 to continue its countywide “home visiting program.” The program is staffed by a full-time home visitor providing “in-home services to families who are at high risk of experiencing abuse or neglect.”















