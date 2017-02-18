Marino Sichi: When America turned my Arcata family into Enemy Aliens

"This episode was one of the biggest mistakes the government ever made. What gripes me is that whenever this subject comes up, most Americans deny even hearing about this time in our history."

We all know Dec. 7, 1941 is a day that will "live in infamy." For me, there are two other such days.

One is Feb. 2, 1942, when General John DeWitt persuaded President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to execute Executive Order 9066. This excluded all people of Japanese ancestry from sensitive areas near the Pacific Coast. Citizens included.

Also, it moved all persons of German or Italian citizenship from the same areas. Those of us who were not yet citizens were forced to move out of our homes and businesses.

In our area it meant we could not live or work west of the Redwood Highway (now U.S. Highway 101), which at that time ran right through the center of Arcata and Eureka. That was G Street in Arcata. Furthermore, we could not be out of our homes between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

We had a chicken ranch and we had to sell out all of our chickens and move out of our own home and find other places to live. Mr. and Mrs. Ettore Giuntini took my parents in and their Daughter Mrs. Eva Orlandi took me in.

The Japanese were moved completely out of the area into concentration camps scattered around the United States. Finally cooler heads prevailed and sometimes in the summer of 1942 the order was lifted for we Italians and Germans allowing us to return to our own homes, but the rest of the restrictions stayed in place.

I had been a fixture about Arcata for so long that nearly all thought I was an American citizen. I used to go to the movies and even sat right next to the Chief of Police and no one bothered me.

But one certain neighbor took offense at my actions and informed the FBI. They came and arrested me for curfew violation. I had been calling on my girlfriend and staying out after 8 p.m. So I was arrested and booked into the County Jail as a Federal Prisoner on that other infamous date, Aug. 22, 1942.

There was no warrant issued or no other paperwork of any kind. The young agent who arrested me was very apologetic about having to do it. I spent nearly a week in jail and then was transported south to San Francisco by a constable.

There were two of us going down. The constable told us if we promised to behave he would not handcuff us, but if we misbehaved he would handcuff us right away. So we promised to be nice. We stopped in Willits for gas and a restroom break and also he let us get a soft drink. Then back in the car and down to the big city.

We were taken to FBI headquarters on Silver Avenue. There, no one knew what to do with us, so they put us in a broom closet and told to just sit on the floor and wait.

After a long time, a paddy wagon came and we were transported to Sharp Park in Pacifica. It had been an old camp of some sort that was fenced off and used as a detention camp.

First thing we saw were Japanese on the left of the camp with a huge high cyclone fence around them with army vehicles patrolling the area with machine guns mounted on the roofs. We were taken inside our section just across the road and assigned barracks and a bed.

Next morning we were interviewed as to our vocations and assigned work areas. As a baker I was sent to the camp bakery. There I met a big German who greeted me and asked my name. When I told him he suddenly got angry and told me to get the fuck out of his bakery as he wouldn’t work with any damn Wop. I told him to go to hell, as I wouldn’t want to work with any damn Kraut. I went back to my barracks.

Next thing I knew, the next morning I received a summons from the Camp Commandant to report to him right now. He was an Army captain who demanded to know why I was not in my assigned place working in the bakery. I told him what had happened and he ordered me to report back to the bakery and get to work. I naturally refused.

I then changed by attitude on life completely. I had always been taught by my mother to be polite and to respect my elders, but this was more than I could stand.

From that moment on I became, as some would later say, an “unmitigated horse’s ass.” I asked this captain, “Just what are you going to do to me, throw me into a concentration camp?” His face got so red I thought he was going to have a stroke. He told me to get the hell out of his office and he would deal with me later.

Next thing I knew I was assigned to the laundry. I would one of about half a dozen that took freshly ironed sheets and folded them. I tell you this was about the hardest job I ever had, joke, joke. We started in at nine and at ten someone would bring us hot coffee and fresh hot pastries from the bakery. At eleven-thirty we stopped for lunch. At one we were back and at two more coffee and pastries. What a rough life. At three-thirty we were done for the day.

One day a guard came in and asked if anyone could iron a shirt with a military crease. No one answered so I told him I could and he showed how to put in the proper crease and I done it for him. He tipped me a quarter and the next thing I knew, I had a large clientele of guards who came in with their uniforms for me to press. I had a good thing going on; I was actually making money. Having no place to spend it, I purchased War Bonds with it.

Finally, cooler heads again convinced FDR that it was not feasible for the country to try to lock up the millions of Italians we had running around the United States. It took too much manpower away from our Army and depleted its strength. So we were allowed to have all restrictions removed from our lives on Columbus Day in 1942.

This episode was one of the biggest mistakes the government ever made.

The Japanese people were treated very badly. The government confiscated all their property, even that of citizens. More than that some of them had their sons volunteer for service in the Army, some against their parents’ wishes. But they formed one of the most heavily decorated units in the history of the United States. The 442nd Regimental Combat Team. They fought in Italy and suffered 95 percent casualties.

When I was drafted and served my time in training, I was assigned to the camp bakery at Mess Hall 7 and I at times helped serve on the chow line and served the replacements who would go to this unit. Most of them were very young and many from Hawaii.

We talked, and I learned these Japanese American soldiers would only get six weeks of basic training, then be shipped overseas without the 10-day furlough to go home first that was given to other trainees.

This was in the late summer of 1944. D Day had come and gone and fighting was hot and heavy.

The Japanese finally were awarded a small sum for all they were put through. Twenty thousand dollars. It never even came close to paying for the property they they had confiscated.

Me, I never saw a cent and never expect to. But what gripes me is that whenever this subject comes up, most Americans deny even hearing about this time in our history.

Come on people, what do you think, we Italians are stupid? Without the Italian influence in this country, we would not be what we are today.

We were the largest group of Immigrants to come to America and we were even signers of the Declaration of Independence. We sponsored the Lewis and Clark Expedition, among other things. Check your history.

