Marsh treatment system getting multimillion-dollar overhaul

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – One of Arcata’s most iconic – and important – public works is about to be overhauled, and the city is approaching the project with extreme caution.

The Wastewater Treatment Facility at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary has been hailed as revolutionary for incorporating natural processes with traditional water treatment. Arcatans flush with pride, knowing that their effluent will run through a series of treatment ponds and wetlands at the sanctuary, which also provides recreational and wildlife-viewing opportunities.

But the system is now three-plus decades old, creaky and maxed out – and imperiled by sea level rise. It can’t keep up with projected growth, and has trouble complying with state water quality regulations, the violations bringing costly fines.

Directed by the Arcata City Council to provide alternatives, the city hired LACO Associates of Eureka to review the treatment plant and develop options. Last Thursday, March 30, the city held a public meeting to update the public and hear any concerns.

The city is retaining elements of the classic nature/machinery model while augmenting it with new features. The new system will retain tertiary treatment by the ponds and marshes, but will add a new treatment loop to increase capacity and improve ammonia reduction.

Where the current setup can process up to 2.3 million gallons of effluent per day, the new loop, using an oxidation ditch and clarifier, will add 1.8 million more gallons of capacity. And it’s expandable. A second ditch would double the expanded capacity, bringing the whole system up to 5.9 million gallons per day.

The price tag for the initial expansion, dubbed Alternative 4-1, is about $42.3 million. The two-ditch version, is $52.4 million. About $25 million of that is replacement costs for existing equipment. The current ponds will also be upgraded as part of the project.

Other alternatives explored include only doing pond improvements and converting to exclusively conventional treatment. But the marsh system still has functional value, even if it can’t handle Arcata’s expected needs, and it has important symbolic value as well. The nearly $52 million all-conventional system would also bring higher operating costs.

Even piping treated water out to sea, which could reduce treatment costs, was considered. But required ocean monitoring and other expenses would offset cost reductions.

Financing for the project is still somewhat amorphous, with city officials hesitant to cite specific, as-yet-undetermined figures. Much of the upgrade is expected to be covered by grant funding, but not all. The city is hoping to be designated a “disadvantaged community” to expedite the grants.

The city is in the middle of a five-year water rate increase intended to accumulate funds for the project. In what Andre calls a “worst case scenario” if grant funding doesn’t come through, Arcata’s roughly 6,000 ratepayers could expect to pay $20 to $26 per month additional to fund the project. That would be reduced by $5 per month in 2022 once a water bond is paid off.

Another $7 million is being designated for reduction of “I&I” – inflow and infiltration of rainwater into sewers due to leaky old pipes. The city hopes to get a grant to cover the I&I work, which would cut inflow by as much as 1.5 million gallons per day.

Under a projected timeline, permitting for the project is expected to be done by October. Preliminary design will be finished in June of next year, with final design continuing through May of 2019. The project would be put out to bid, and a contract awarded between May and September of 2019. Construction would begin that October, with the new system up and running by January of 2022.















