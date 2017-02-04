Mary Ella Anderson: It has happened here

Before the election, I heard that Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here and William L. Shirer’s Rise and Fall of the Third Reich were suddenly moving to the top of the bestseller list. I have a first printing of Shirer’s book. I don’t have Lewis’ book, which was published around 1935. It was adapted to the stage from the novel and the great Orson Welles produced it on the radio, perhaps the famous Mercury Theater, although I'm not sure of that.

In any case, the moral was that it could happen here and now it has happened here. In response, George Owell's 1984 is getting a lot of interest. I have a copy of that as well. It’s a future where we are all under constant surveillance, the past is rewritten periodically to conform with the present, and if you don’t go along they take you to a special room where you will learn to love Big Brother.

1984 was made into a movie, not once but twice. The first one is not available anymore, but I saw it in a theater back in the day. It was a powerful film with Edmund O’Brien as Winston Smith playing against Michael Redgrave at the interrogator. The film was remade in the ’80s, with John Hurt as Winston and Richard Burton in the Redgrave role. I think was his last role before he died. It’s available.

I recall that in an earlier column, I mentioned that after WWII, many people wondered how the Germans, such an intelligent, clever and creative people, could be so badly fooled by an unattractive megalomaniac like Hitler. Now we’ve fallen for the same shtick. Those who do not remember history are condemned to repeat, a maxim attributed to George Santayana, an American philosopher. It’s a notion that is raised routinely whenever our government wants to make war on some other government.

Although one does well to read Sinclair Lewis, William Shirer and George Orwell, I suspect we would all be better off if we read more of our own history. It might help us get over this idea that we are somehow better than the rest of humanity and therefore entitled to push everybody else around.

For a chaser, I recommend Groucho Marx. Try a little Duck Soup and sing along: “Hail, hail Fredonia, land of the brave and the free!!!!! Quack, quack, quack!”

Mary Ella Anderson also recommends reading Hannah Arendt. She witnessed and understood the totalitarian mind. Reading is resistance.















