Maze, scavenger hunt at Miller Farms in Mack Town

MCKINLEYVILLE – Miller Farms Nursery will be having a maze and scavenger hunt for children age 3 to 12 on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The events will be held at the nursery at 1828 Central Ave. in Mckinleyville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miller Farms is also having a giant apple contest on the same day. Bring your apple to be weighed and measured before 3 p.m. and enter it into categories for heaviest or largest apple.

Call to sign your child up for the scavenger hunt. For more information call 839-1571 ext. 5.

















































