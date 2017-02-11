McK CSD candidate Bonnie Oliver endorses Burke, but would serve if elected

McKinleyvlle Race Four candidates are running for a single seat on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors. The seat was vacated last summer by Helen Edwards, who resigned and moved to Arizona. Registered voters in McKinleyville will start receiving ballots in the mail starting next week. The ballots must be returned to the Humboldt County Elections Office by March 14.

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Candidate Bonnie Oliver would like voters to consider casting a ballot not for her, but for candidate Mary Burke.

Oliver signed up to run for a single seat on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors, and is still in the race, but she has endorsed Burke.

Oliver said that she met Burke after signing up to run and was impressed with her, but it was too late for Oliver to take her name off the ballot.

“Mary and I share many of the same goals and concerns for our community,” Oliver said. “She has developed a more organized campaign support structure. I would like those who may vote for me to consider supporting Mary Burke to assure that we have diversity of representation on the MCSD board.”

But if you want to vote for Oliver, and she is elected, she’s ready to serve.

Oliver’s decision to run for office was spurred by the results of the 2016 presidential election.

“After the presidential election of 2016, I felt compelled to seek ways to become more involved in local government,” Oliver said. “I believe my experience living and working in McKinleyville would be an asset to the MCSD board.”

A resident of McKinleyville for 25 years, Oliver is a self-employed architect who works from her home-based office in McKinleyville.

Oliver earned a degree in architecture from the University of Michigan College of Architecture and Urban Planning, where she focused on community design.

Some of Oliver’s projects are familiar to McKinleyville residents. She worked with the services district on the computer/conference room addition to the McKinleyville Library. She designed the Pierson Park Picnic Pavilion, a pump canopy at the Grant Ramey Pump Station on North Bank Road and was involved in the preliminary designs for the McKinleyville Teen Center.

“Through this work I am familiar with the structure and personnel of the MCSD,” Oliver said. “Moreover, since I have coordinated permitting for over 200 projects in Humboldt County, I am also very familiar with Humboldt County Planning and Building Division’s personnel and procedures. I would be happy to share my knowledge and experience in this area as it applies to the work of the MCSD Board of Directors.”

Like Burke, Oliver has high praise for the way the district is being managed.

“As an architect who has worked on many projects within the county that do not have a community services district to provide water and sewer service, I realize what an incredible benefit these utilities are for us all. I have been impressed with the way MCSD has worked to provide these services at a reasonable cost while also doing the necessary planning for infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing community,” Oliver said.

Like Burke, Oliver would like to improve community connectivity.

“I would be interested in working towards developing more of a ‘town center’ for McKinleyville,” Oliver said. “As a mother of former youth soccer players who had many practices and games at Hiller Park, I would be interested in developing a bike- and pedestrian path to provide a safer and more appealing route from Central Avenue to Hiller Park. As a frequent walker from my home business to other local business, I applaud the work done recently to improve the bike and pedestrian interface with Central Avenue’s traffic and would support further improvements of this type.”

Oliver said that one of her major qualifications for the position is that she has lived in McKinleyville for 25 years and has raised a family in town, and her children attended local schools.

For fun, Oliver enjoys hiking the forests and coastline of Humboldt County, attending theater productions and local art shows. She’s a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates and shares her favorite hikes with foster children.















