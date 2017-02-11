McK CSD candidate Mary Burke touts vision, experience

McKinleyvlle Race Four candidates are running for a single seat on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors. The seat was vacated last summer by Helen Edwards, who resigned and moved to Arizona. Registered voters in McKinleyville will start receiving ballots in the mail starting next week. The ballots must be returned to the Humboldt County Elections Office by March 14.

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Mary Burke says she would like McKinleyville to be a connected community, with trails linking neighborhoods to public spaces where people gather and celebrate “our culture as the gateway to the redwoods and where horses and humans have the right of way.”

Burke, a project manager with California Trout, is seeking a single seat on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors, which oversees sewer, water, streetlights, parks and recreation in the unincorporated community and serves as a voice for the town.

Burke hopes that voters will appreciate her credentials, as well as her experience working with the services district.

Burke holds a bachelor of arts degree in ecology from U.C. Santa Barbara and a master’s degree in environmental systems from Humboldt State. After receiving her master’s degree, she worked at Arcata’s world-famous wetlands sewer treatment marsh and “gained experience in wastewater technology and regulations,” she said.

In 2013, Burke became a project manager for California Trout and has worked with agencies, organizations and private land owners throughout Humboldt County.

Burke said that in her capacity as a project manager, she has a “track record of collaborative relationships as well as fiscal responsibility.”

One of the projects she is working on is the district’s proposed coho salmon nursery, which would be located on about four acres along the banks of the Mad River south of the Fischer Ranch and roughly across the river from the boat ramp at Mad River County Park.

Although Burke and others working on the project are still figuring out the details, the idea is to connect the district’s old sewer percolation ponds with the nearby Mad River. Juvenile coho would then swim in to the ponds, where they would fatten themselves up before re-entering the river.

Burke noted that if she is elected, she would have to recuse herself from any board votes regarding the project due to her conflict of interest.

Burke, who is member of the district’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, said that the district will soon be conducting a survey to better understand what types of recreation programs residents want.

“I think there is room to improve the programs offered for seniors and there are always ways to improve services by listening to the community express its own needs,” Burke said.

As for parks, Burke said she wants to make sure that it is safe for people to travel to and from them.

“I would like to see every community with access to a safe and clean neighborhood park. Parks are great meeting places for families and is a key part of a healthy community,” Burke said. “Maintenance of the current parks is important to providing a space that families feel safe and want to visit. Safety is an issue in traveling from parks to our homes and downtown and I would work hard to be sure that our community is involved with the county in planning for and continuing to implement the improvements in bicycle and pedestrian safety corridors that we have seen along School, Central and McKinleyville Avenue.”

As an unincorporated community, McKinleyville doesn’t have direct control over services such as planning, building and law enforcement. Burke said that while she would like to see the town have more control over these powers, she also acknowledges that state law doesn’t allow the community to take tax revenues away from the County of Humboldt. This makes incorporation unfeasible, she said.

“However, if there are ways in which the district could expand its powers without much increase in taxes for our residents, I would be in favor,” she said.

Out of the four candidates, Burke appears to have the most active campaign. As of last week, she had 16 hand-painted signs around town. She is walking neighborhoods, handing out fliers and talking to potential voters.

Burke said she expects to spend a little more than $2,000, a good portion of which will pay for printing and mailing postcards to McKinleyville households.

For fun, Burke enjoys bike riding, running and attending local performances. She also enjoys working on her yard and home with her husband and son.

She’s also an accomplished Ultimate Frisbee player and holds several national and international titles.

Burke will hold a Meet the Candidate event on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1579 Betty Ct. in McKinleyville near the Mill Creek Cinema. The public is invited.















