McK CSD rescues ’hood with thoughts & prayers

Nilchy Bilchy

Mad River Union

MCKINKEYVILLE, APRIL 1 – The McKinkeyville Community Services District voted 4-1 last week to send its ”thoughts and prayers” to the Heartwood Subdivision after a sewer main failed, showering the neighborhood with raw sewage.

To the horror of local residents, on March 20 a massive sinkhole suddenly opened on Heartwood Drive, revealing a sewer main, which then burst open, sending a shit geyser 162 feet into the air. The spray has continued on daily since the catastrophic failure of the district’s new experimental 400 psi pressurized sewer system.

According to district officials, repairing the sewer main would be costly and inconvenient. Numerous roadways would have to be closed, limiting mobility in the popular neighborhood.

“Residents might need to take Cotton or Lime avenues to Holly Drive to get to Central Avenue,” explained the manager. The possibility of such an inconvenience has stymied a solution to the crisis.

MCSD Director John Wheel-Mustard made a motion at last week’s meeting to authorize repairing the sewer main, but was unable to get a second.

“Now is not the time to politicize the issue,” said Director Dennis Couch.

Instead, the board voted 4-1, with Wheel-Mustard dissenting, to send its thoughts and prayers to the residents of the Heartwood Subdivision.

“I’m grateful for the board’s action,” said resident Hymie Gautier as he stood knee-deep in raw sewage. “Those prayers mean so much.”

His wife Grizelda disagreed. “Sewage is natural and GMO free,” she said. Who knows what impact these man-made ‘thoughts and prayers’ might have?”

She advised consulting with a local astrologer to ascertain optimal times for the thoughts and prayers to be issued so as to “minimize impacts on Gaia.”































