McK Rec Committee meets Thursday

MACK TOWN RECREATION The McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee will discuss a variety of parks and recreation related topics when it meets Thursday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the McKinleyville Community Services District Conference Room at 1656 Sutter Rd. The committee will discuss McKinleyville Little League, the Hewitt Ranch, the Botanical Garden at Hiller Park, the design of a proposed skate park, ongoing recreation programs and more. The committee will also discuss the update of a master plan for the district’s parks and recreation department. The meeting is open to the public and time is alloted for comments.

