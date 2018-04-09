Pro-McKinley statue petition approved

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Proponents of a petition to overrule the Arcata City Council and keep the statue of President William McKinley on the Plaza now have a ballot title and summary (see below) to work with. This afternoon, Monday, April 9, after Wednesday's edition of the Union went to press, petition backer David LaRue received the legally-approved language from City Attorney Nancy Diamond.

LaRue has said that he has petitioners ready to deploy once a required legal notice is published. The statue defenders have until May 29 to collect signatures from 10 percent of Arcata's 9,611 registered voters in order to qualify a measure for the November ballot.















