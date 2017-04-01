McKinley walks off job, and boy is he upset

Splazorndra Gurch

ARCATA – The Arcata Plaza’s center planter now has all the room it needs to accommodate the daily barrage of cigarette butts and discarded beverage containers tossed in there, now that its statue is gone.

To the astonishment of Food Not Bombs activists serving up an aromatic twig-dirt clod stew, the statue of William McKinley suddenly rumbled to life last Sunday night.

The phenomenon was first noticed by Triffid, one of the servers, who heard a metallic grinding sound and looked up to see the bronze likeness of America’s 25th president turn his head to look down on the assemblage of munching diners. Next to move was his right arm, lowering itself for the first time in 111 years.

The real attention-getter was when the scroll fell from his left hand, bouncing off his foot and coming to rest in the trampled planter. With that, the statue laboriously clambered down from his marble pedestal and lumbered across the Plaza as hippies and tourists alike stood slack-jawed at the sight.

“Whoa, like… whoa,” quipped Rhubarb, one of the diners.

The wandering statue was next spotted along northbound U.S. Highway 101 with his thumb out, seeking a ride to the neighboring town that bears his name. But for whatever reason, motorists sped up on sighting an eight-and-a-half foot tall metal president walking slowly backward along the roadside.

With little hope of making his way to McKinleyville, much less his native Ohio, Plan B for the Man from Canton was to head the other direction – just walk out to sea and end it all.

He was intercepted en route by one of the seven reporters assigned to the Funion’s bustling Tyee City Bureau. It turns out that Big Bill had a lot to say – and fingers to point.

“First off, it’s you, not me,” he intoned, settling his massive bronze bulk into a chair.

Gazing into the distance, the Idol of Ohio reflected on his increasingly troubled time as the Plaza’s longtime overseer, where, it turns out, he was also its overhearer.

“I had to stand there and listen to all that crap from Day One,” he said. “It was OK when they were dressing me up as a Biblical figure or Santa Claus, I’ll take that. But then in the 1990s they started calling me the Dead White Male and a fascist, that sort of thing. Why, in my day, I was known as ‘The Napoleon of Protection’.”

“When Geronimo climbed up my ass that time, that was when I really started thinking about leaving,” he said. “It was all I could do not to fling that little twerp into the bushes, but there were some kids around and, you know... Then they wanted to put that plaque on me saying what a genocidal wad I used to be. I’m all, hello-ooo – historical context? I was a product of my time. We all had some dumb ideas back then. You have to understand, this was before jazz was invented, or the Beatles, plastic, Jell-O, nukes, Post-It Notes, disposable diapers, memes, Pop Tarts, Salad Shooters, Chicken McNuggets, Nickelback, Friendster, MySpace – all of that consciousness-expanding stuff you have now.”

Gently reminded that he was, in fact, a bit of an imperialist pig, McKinley’s gaze narrowed and intensified.

“Right, oh that’s me all right, the big bad fascist militarist,” he said in a steely – or more accurately, bronzy – tone that caused the Funion reporter to shift her seat back a foot or two. “Uh-huh. And what did you just elect as your president, exactly? A beacon of democracy? Tolerance? Constitutionalism? Sanity?”

His green cheeks flushing scarlet with anger as he hit his rhetorical stride, McKinley raged on. “Oh, I heard it all last year out there. It was ‘Bernie this’, and ‘Jill that’ 24/7. You had all kinds of fancy reasons to lodge a protest vote against Hillary. And what'd all that get you? Pre … Pres … Tru ... I’m sorry, but I just can’t say those two words together. The orange thing, OK?”

“The Consitution is a sacred instrument, and a sacred trust is given to us to see to it that its preservation in all its virtue and its vigor is passed on to the generations yet to come,” he added. “So good luck with that – I’m outta here.”

