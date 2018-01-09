McKinleyville, Arcata statehood considered

STATE OF McKINLEYVILLE Due to greater public interest than initially anticipated, the venue for next week’s State of McKinleyville forum has been changed to Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville. The event, sponsored by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8:30 a.m. Panelists include Fifth District Supervisor Ryan Sundberg, Humboldt County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Miller, Arcata Fire Chief Justin McDonald, McKinleyville Community Services District General Manager Greg Orsini, Humboldt County Planning & Building Director John Ford, District Attorney Maggie Fleming and McKinleyville Neighborhood & Business Watch coordinator Christine Willfong. The panel will focus on issues that impact local businesses and the community. To register for the event, contact the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce at (707) 839-2449 or email contact@mckinleyvillechamber.com. Coffee and morning pastries will be served.

STATE OF THE CITY The Arcata Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “State of the City” event at the Minor Theatre, 1001 H St., on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 8 to 10 a.m. During the first-of-its-kind event, Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer and Mayor Sofia Pereira will join Third District County Supervisor Mike Wilson and Rob Christensen, representing Second District Sen. Mike McGuire in presenting to the local business community, with a segment dedicated to questions and answers. Breakfast treats will be served by Brett Shuler Fine Catering. RSVP by Monday, Feb. 5 by calling the Arcata Chamber at (707) 822-3619 or email Arcata@arcatachamber.com. Members’ suggested donation is $10; $20 for members of the public.















