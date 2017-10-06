McKinleyville Chamber: Cyndi Bainbridge is new director

The September McKinleyville Chamber mixer was hosted by Blue Lake Casino this past Thursday in its Sapphire Palace. Community members and business owners gathered for the monthly networking event. I had the pleasure of introducing my successor, Cyndi Bainbridge.

Bainbridge is a long time McKinleyville resident, member of McKinleyville Lions and the Federated Women’s Club as well as an ambassador for the chamber.

She is also a 2017 recipient of the chamber’s highest honor: the Azalea Award which was presented by past recipients to her and Bob Wainwright at the annual awards dinner.

Previously I announced that I will be resigning as the chamber CEO to pursue a local business opportunity. I will remain in the area and serve the community, just in a different capacity. I plan to transition to a seat on the Board of Directors as I am proud of the accomplishments that the board and I have been able to make for the businesses and community.

I want to continue to be a part of McKinleyville’s growth and progress. It makes my transition much easier knowing that the chamber will be in good hands.

I want to thank everyone for their support of myself, the chamber and all of our projects, programs and events. I look forward to working with Cyndi, the board and the community in this next phase of the chamber.







