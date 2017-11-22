McKinleyville getting its own Grocery Outlet

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – The new Grocery Outlet store will open in McKinleyville next week with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 30 and a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Store owners Jesse and Rhonda Andriessen are opening the store at 1581 Central Ave. southeast of the intersection of Central Avenue and School Road.

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon cutting ceremony at the store at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. During the ceremony, the store will donate $500 in Grocery Outlet gift cards to the McKinleyville Family Resource Center and $500 in gift cards to Arcata House Partnership.

Lunch will be provided by Brett Shuler Fine Catering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $10 minimum purchase from the store.

The grand opening celebration is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m., to 10 p.m. The first 100 customers will receive 25 percent off coupons. The first 500 customers will receive free, eco-friendly reusable bags. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $1 hot dogs and drink will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the McKinleyville Future Farmers of America.

