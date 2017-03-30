McKinleyville goes big on Tiny House movement

Zapf Dingbat

Madness Ribber Funion

MCKINLEYVILLE, APRIL 1 – The Tiny House Movement is forging ahead with plans to build a village to house Humboldt’s homeless, but it’s strategy has changed following input from the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC).

The non-profit organization met with the McKMAC to receive input about its proposal to locate 20 200-square-foot mini homes near the base of the World’s Largest Totem Pole.

Members of the nonprofit and the McKMAC quibbled over details of the plan, how it would be managed and financed.

But when it came time to review the actual design of the houses, both parties found their views changing, gelling into a unanimous agreement.

McKMAC member John Corbett pointed out the inadequacy of the tiny homes’ kitchens, which all agreed were too small and in dire need of an open, airy kitchen island.

The home plans were revised to reflect these concerns.

Next up was the living room, which all agreed was cramped. McKMAC member Pat Barsanti, a man full of practical advice, emphasized the need for storage, while Craig Tucker pointed out the need for a secure location for bicycles.

“We need to make sure these homes are adequate to meet the needs of the poor and, in the long term, maintain their value,” said Laura Dingle of the Tiny House Movement.

After the designs were revised to reflect the concerns, including the need for laundry facilities, adequate closet space and non-gender specific “caves,” the Tiny Homes are now about 4,345 square feet each.

“We feel tininess is like gender,” Dingle said. “One can identify as tiny, even though superficial appearances may indicate otherwise. We really need to learn not to be so quick to label.”















