McKinleyville looks at racism

Editor's note: The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee was scheduled to discuss the topic of racism at its June 28 meeting. However, after the Union went to press, it received a notice from committee Chair Ben Shepherd that the June 28 meeting has been canceled due to lack of a quorum. This article has been edited to reflect the meeting cancelation.

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The issue of racism and persistent rumors that the Ku Klux Klan operates in McKinleyville will be discussed at the next meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee.

The meeting was scheduled for June 28, but was canceled due to lack of a quorum, according to an email from committee Chair Ben Shepherd. The next week is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

“Every time I tell someone that I live in McKinleyville, they always respond with McKlaneyville,” said committee member Craig Tucker, who requested that the issue of racism be placed on the county advisory committee’s agenda.

Tucker, who is white, said he doesn’t know whether racism is a big problem in McKinleyville or not.

“Either we have a racism problem, or we have a problem with perception,” Tucker said.

“We need to change how we’re viewed, or we need to ask ourselves if there’s a problem, and if so, what do we do about it,” Tucker said.

Rumors have persisted for years that the Ku Klux Klan operates in McKinleyville. However, repeated attempts by the Union and the McKinleyville Press (1996-2013) to find evidence of the KKK operating in McKinleyville have yielded no evidence other than some racist graffiti.

A search of the website of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, turns up nothing about McKinleyville, nor is the town listed on the center’s map showing where hate groups are active.

The issue of racism has heated up since last year’s election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States. As a candidate, Trump promised to ban Muslims from entering the country and said he would deport millions of undocumented people. He was endorsed by former Klansman David Duke.

The day after the election, Tucker said he saw a truck driving through McKinleyville flying a Confederate flag, a symbol of white supremacy.

Racial tensions also heated up after the April 15 killing of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson, who was black, at a house party in Arcata. A white McKinleyville man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. Then investigation continues.

At an Arcata City Council meeting last month, a woman spoke during the public comments and suggested that people of color fear McKinleyville residents.

“A lot of times I feel, honestly, a little uneasy whenever I know someone from McKinleyville is coming around,” the woman said, “and it seems as if there is a lot of people coming from that area that really make us people of color feel uneasy.”

A video of the woman’s comments was shared in the McKinleyville Community Watch Facebook page, with numerous commenters lambasting her for stereotyping Mack Town residents.

Tucker said he saw a Justice for Josiah protester in Arcata with a banner that included the word “McKlaneyville.”

Tucker said that the racism issue needs to be discussed.

“I feel like pretending that there is not a problem is not the right thing to do,” Tucker said.

Tucker had tried to get the issue of racism placed on the committee’s May 31 agenda, but he was thwarted by committee chair Ben Shepherd, who told him he didn’t think it was something in the committee’s purview.

The county committee serves an advisory role, providing input to the Board of Supervisors and county departments on issues affecting McKinleyville.

As the chair, Shepherd has the authority to set the meeting agendas. Last year, Tucker wanted the committee to take a position on rent control and tried to the issue placed on a meeting agenda, but Shepherd would not allow it, saying that it was outside the committee’s purview..

This resulted in the committee forging a new policy regarding agendas items. If two committee members support putting an item on the agenda, then it goes on the agenda. Tucker was able to get the support of another board member.

As an unincorporated town, McKinleyville doesn’t have a city council, which would be the normal venue for such discussions in most communities.

“If not us, who?” Tucker said about the advisory committee.

The July 26 meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Middle School Conference Center, located at the rear of McKinleyville Middle School at Central Avenue and Railroad Drive.

Comments for the committee can be emailed to mckinleyvillemac@gmail.com.